All in the Family Launches Pre-Marriage Counseling Services for Couples Worldwide

The program aims to equip couples with the necessary skills needed to successfully navigate the complexities of married life.

All in the Family, a counselling institution based in Singapore, has launched its pre-marriage counselling program, designed to empower couples globally. In an era where the global divorce rate stands at an alarming 50% by the seventh year of a relationship and 70% for second marriages, the program is aimed at helping couples seeking proactive measures to ensure the longevity and success of their unions. Through the counselling couples will get the tools and insights they need to manage expectations, navigate conflicts, and build a resilient foundation for a fulfilling marriage.

The sessions are conducted by seasoned professionals who incorporate a blend of theoretical frameworks such as Choice and Attachment Theory. The team has received training from the William Glasser Institute of Singapore, which is renowned for its leading relationship research. The program addresses various topics crucial for a successful marriage, including communication skills enhancement, expectations management, conflict resolution, and understanding the impact of perception on the partner.

Talking to the press, Lead therapist for All in the Family, Tammy Fontana, said, "Our pre-marriage counselling is a comprehensive approach to nurturing strong and enduring relationships. The program strongly emphasizes enhancing communication skills as it is the cornerstone of any successful marriage. We not only equip them with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of married life but make them but also enable them to express their feelings openly and understand each other in a profound manner."

In the session, strategies for addressing conflicts in a constructive manner and navigating disagreements as a team are taught, which is deemed crucial for fostering a healthy and lasting marriage. Moreover, the importance of discussing and aligning expectations for various aspects of married life, including finances, career goals, and family planning, is also made clear.

Tammy went on to add, “Aligning expectations early on is critical to minimizing misunderstandings in the future. Couples can proactively address potential challenges that may arise in their marriage. Recognizing and managing these issues contributes to a more harmonious relationship in the long run. We take pride in knowing that our sessions helps couples discover their partner in a more holistic manner. People walk out surprised learning about the different shared values, mutual goals, and a deep understanding of each other's needs and aspirations."

Realizing the importance of Increased Intimacy, Tammy, who is a certified sex therapist, also pointed out, "The counselling process provides a platform for couples to discuss emotional and physical intimacy openly. It is estimated that 35% of women and 45% of men cheat in some manner during their relationship. We help couples avoid this by always keeping their intimate life sorted. "

Encourages couples worldwide to consider this transformative opportunity, she continued, "While this can be considered to be something new, engaging in pre-marriage counselling is a commitment to the success of relationships. It's an investment in a resilient and fulfilling marriage. Understanding each other's needs and desires fosters a deeper connection and strengthens the emotional bond. Our pre-marriage counselling program follows a proactive approach that is also inclusive as we have kept our sessions to be as affordable as possible. Moreover, most of the time we only require 4-5 sessions to get the knowledge embedded in the couple. This not only prevents future problems but also reduces stress within the relationship."

Recognizing the lack of qualified experts around the world, All in the Family's pre-marriage counselling is accessible to clients from any corner of the globe through its secure online counselling platform that prioritizes data privacy and client therapist confidentiality.

She further commented," There are many people living in remote areas of the globe that lack qualified support. Our online services are aimed at meeting their need. This also is ideal for people with medical problems who have trouble with travelling."

Couples Interested in the Pre-Marriage Counselling Program can visit their website today.

About All in the Family

All in the Family is a leading counselling centre based in Singapore that is dedicated to helping individuals and couples build thriving relationships. The team is led my Tammy Fontana, M.S., CTRT, NCC, is a USA Certified Sex Therapist and Hypnotherapist who combines her experience in the expatriate and local Singaporean communities and clinical training in the United States to provide culturally sensitive therapy to couples globally. Their comprehensive range of services, includes pre-marriage and post-marital counselling, infidelity recovery counselling and educational group work.

