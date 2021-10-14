All-New Lexus LX Premieres as the 2nd Model of Lexus Next Generation Following NX

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - As the second model of the next-generation of Lexus following the NX, Lexus held the world premiere of the new LX today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and the reveal video is available online. The new LX, which embodies the brand's commitment to meeting the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers, is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in early 2022.



Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has always been committed to the spirit of innovation and has continued to take up the challenge of providing new technologies and value to its customers. Since its launch in 1996, the LX has been well received as Lexus' flagship SUV due to its high-quality, ride comfort, and driving performance that can withstand all kinds of roads around the world. This has been achieved by refining the founding concepts of the LX: "reliability", "durability", and "rough-road driving performance". The LX has sold a cumulative total of approximately 500,000 units in more than 50 countries and regions as of the end of August 2021.



The new LX is designed to provide vehicle occupants with exceptional comfort and enrich their life experiences. While maintaining a traditional body-on-frame structure to ensure reliability, durability, and d driving performance, it renews its characteristics by adopting the new GA-F platform, realizing a weight reduction of approximately 200 kg, and achieving a digitally-developed high-rigidity body. The new LX will be available with either a high-output, high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. Electronically controlled brakes (ECB) and an electric power steering system (EPS) are also adopted to ensure customers will be able to enjoy Lexus-unique driving performance to the fullest, both on-road and off-road. These innovations, plus the adoption of two new available powertrains, will also contribute to improved environmental performance, reducing annual CO2 emissions when the vehicle is in use by approximately 20 percent on a global cumulative basis compared to the previous model, thus contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In harsh off-road environments, to promote a safer and more comfortable driving experience, the instrument panel features Lexus' first dual display with a 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen, as well as Back Underfloor View, which displays the area beneath the rear part of the vehicle as a world first*. The new LX is more personalized, with the newly added "EXECUTIVE" grade, which is specially designed with four independent seats for elegant and safe travel on all kinds of roads, and the "OFFROAD" grade which is dedicated to Japanese market. In terms of styling, while pursuing a design that contributes to athletic performance and function (a design perspective that began with the new NX), ideal proportions are expressed through a blending of sophistication, power, and presence befitting a flagship SUV. Among other featured technologies, Lexus' first fingerprint-authentication push-start switch contributes to reducing the risk of theft.



For more information, visit



