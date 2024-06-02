All-in-One Job Shop Software for Fabrication Shops by Steelhead Technologies

—

Steelhead Technologies, a leading innovator in job shop software, announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its comprehensive platform with the introduction of advanced Fabrication Management features. This update empowers manufacturers to tackle larger projects with ease, alleviate stress, and eliminate the hassle of searching for parts during production.

Gone are the days of inefficient shop floor operations and interruptions in production. With Steelhead’s Digital Model of Your Multi-Level Bill of Materials (BOM) in Production, fabricators can now ensure that weldments and assemblies have all necessary inputs before starting. From raw materials to intermediate parts and subassemblies, every component is accounted for, streamlining the fabrication process and maximizing efficiency.

"Our goal is to equip job shop manufacturers with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape," said Mark Halonen, Chief Technology Officer at Steelhead Technologies. "With our enhanced Fabrication Management capabilities, we’re empowering fabricators to take on more complex projects confidently, while reducing administrative burdens and improving overall productivity."

In addition to Fabrication Management, Steelhead’s all-in-one platform encompasses a wide array of functionalities, including Quotes, Sales Orders, Outsourcing, Inventory Management, Quality Management System (QMS), Scheduling, Shipping, Invoicing, Job Costing, Customer Portal access, Maintenance tracking, and comprehensive Reports and Analytics.

"[Steelhead] has allowed us to take on larger, more complicated projects and spend less time on it,” explained Julian Carpenter, Owner of Beans Best Manufacturing. “My stress is way lower... now I know that every job that goes out the door I am making money on. We are six weeks ahead in understanding our financial situation and trends than anyone not using this type of platform."

The integrated reporting capabilities provide unparalleled visibility into manufacturing operations, with built-in insights such as Dock-to-Dock reports. Users have the flexibility to create custom reports tailored to their specific needs, further enhancing decision-making and strategic planning with operational visibility.

"I’m dealing with so many components that go through so many steps,” explained Nicolette McDonnell, Fabrication Manager at Beans Best Manufacturing. “With Steelhead, I’m able to know exactly how many parts are in my process, how many are ready to go out the door, and which players are working on which parts. Having data has absolutely been valuable in making sure we are making enough money to pay the people to do the job, but to also invest in all of the nice equipment and the safe environment that we work in every day."

Steelhead’s Fabrication Management features are now available to all users, empowering manufacturers to streamline operations, increase profitability, and achieve sustainable growth. "Steelhead is very easy to use,” explained Ian Gifford, Operator at Beans Best Manufacturing. “I would say that it is very straightforward for even a new guy like me that came in just a month ago to confidently get my work done throughout the day."

About Steelhead

Steelhead is a leading provider of comprehensive manufacturing software solutions, empowering job shop manufacturers to optimize operations, streamline processes, and achieve sustainable growth. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Steelhead delivers cutting-edge technology designed to meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. To learn more about how to move parts, not paper, visit gosteelhead.com.



