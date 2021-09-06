All-Optical Target Network Is the Primary Engine for Digital Economy Development

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 Asia-Pacific Target Network Conference, Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Product Line, said that optical transmission is a greener and more energy-saving transmission technology. Huawei is committed to building a low-carbon, efficient, and intelligent all-optical target network, the primary engine for digital economy development.

Rapid Traffic Increases Calls for Higher Network Bandwidth

With the large-scale deployment of 5G, wireless traffic increases rapidly. It is estimated that by 2025, the average monthly data usage per user will reach 28 GB. The sharp increase in traffic calls for all-optical target networks which provide higher bandwidths.

During the pandemic, more and more people choose online education and remote office. Therefore, FTTH construction is accelerating worldwide to provide ultra-fast gigabit access to meet ever increasing bandwidth requirements.

In the enterprise field, 85% of enterprise services will be migrated to the cloud, which requires high-quality connections between services and the cloud. In addition, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) has become a strategy of operators. More and more mobile operators are transforming to FMC.

All-optical target networks can provide powerful support for these services.

The all-optical target network consists of two parts: all-optical access oriented to multiple services and all-optical transmission oriented to the cloud era. According to Richard Jin, in the fast-changing digital era, the all-optical target network is the basis of all services. It provides high-quality private lines and 2C/2H bearing, promoting operators' revenue growth by delivering high quality services. The OLT handshakes with the OTN to build an E2E all-optical target network, achieving one-hop transmission at the optical layer and ensuring optimal network experience with 1 ms latency.

In the home broadband and enterprise market fields, Asia-Pacific operators have three new opportunities from all-optical target networks.

Bandwidth upgrade from 100 Mbps to 500 Mbps or even 1 Gbps: Fast and economic fiber coverage is the key. In the Philippines, the AirPON solution is used to deploy OLTs at mobile sites, reducing the fiber to the home (FTTH) distance, shortening the TTM by 70%, and shortening the ROI period from six years to three years.

Network upgrade: Fiber to the room (FTTR) extends gigabit Wi-Fi to every corner at home. In China, more than 70,000 residences have deployed the HomePON solution, which increases the Wi-Fi rate by 10 times and the ARPU by 33%.

Service upgrade: E2E acceleration for key services provides stable low latency and ultimate experience. By providing E2E acceleration for key services, a Russian operator increases the ARPU by US$10.

In the enterprise field, there are also three opportunities in the all-optical private line market.

Currently, more than 80 OTN private line networks have been deployed around the world. For cross-border private lines, large-capacity OTN and long-haul transmission are the only choice. CMI provides low-latency and high-reliability OTN private networks in Asia Pacific. The latency from Kunming to Singapore is less than 15 ms, and the reliability is improved by three times.

P2P OTN private lines are popular for cloud migration and DC interconnection of large enterprises. More than 80 OTN private line networks have been deployed worldwide.

To deliver high-quality connections for small enterprises, the innovative P2MP OTN technology is used to reuse the ODN network, reducing the TCO by 60% and TTM by 50%. In this way, a large number of small- and medium-sized enterprises can be quickly covered with a higher connection bandwidth and quality, and the private line market space can be expanded.

According to Richard Jin, Huawei has launched the OptiX SuperSite solution, which implements OLT+OTN handshake to build an E2E all-optical target network. The SuperSite have three advantages: super access which enables one site to cover all 2H/2B/2C services, innovative architecture which delivers ms-level latency, and on-demand capacity expansion which reduces TTM by 90% and enables the target network to meet requirements of the next 10 years.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a world-leading provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. Huawei is committed to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will: drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks to lay the foundation for the intelligent world; provide the ultimate computing power to deliver ubiquitous cloud and intelligence; build powerful digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, offering consumers more personalized and intelligent experiences across all scenarios, including home, travel, office, entertainment, and fitness & health. Currently, Huawei has approximately 197,000 employees and operates in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than 3 billion people around the world. For more information, please visit Huawei's official website: www.huawei.com

Related Links :

http://www.huawei.com