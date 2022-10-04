All Treats No Tricks — Sweep Up Huge Savings On iShopChangi’s Sitewide Sales this October in Singapore

Sitewide 10.10 Flash Sales (For Non-travellers Only)



Period: 6 – 12 October 2022



Code

Description



1010FLASH12

12% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50.



1010FLASH18

18% off S$400, capped at S$100.



Limited-time, limited-quantity only S$100 deals up for grabs.



New and existing users enjoy an additional S$5 Changi Pay voucher.



Deepavali Long Weekend (For Travellers Only)



Period: 19 – 31 October 2022



Code

Description



DIWALITR10

10% off S$350, capped at S$50.



DIWALITR18

18% off S$800, capped at S$150.



PayDay Sale (For Non-travellers Only)



Period: 25 – 31 October 2022



Code

Description



PAYDAY12

12% off S$300, with no discount cap.



PAYDAY20

20% off S$1,000, with no discount cap.

