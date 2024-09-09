AllBoss Next-Gen Lemonade Stands Aim to Empower Children Through Entrepreneurship

Live on Kickstarter, AllBoss is a mobile storefront for kids to display & sell their own merchandise while learning valuable life and entrepreneurial skills.

AllBoss, the revolutionary new next-gen lemonade stand empowering children everywhere through entrepreneurship, are live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

The classic childhood corner lemonade stand is a time-honored American tradition going back decades. In 2024, the humble stand is getting a much-needed modern makeover with AllBoss— the all-in-one storefront cart designed to take kids from idea to a full-fledged business all while teaching important life lessons and entrepreneurial skills.

“AllBoss was inspired from my experience helping my 11-year old autistic son start his snack selling business. The activity of selling snacks helped him make friends, develop social skills, learn financial literacy, and so much more,” says founder and CEO Megan Uotila on the inspiration behind the project. “As a mother, I was floored by his newly found passion and drive for something other than electronics, finally!”

AllBoss has designed small carts that can be used by children to display and sell merchandise. The unique slanted design allows kids to display their merchandise while the cart becomes a mobile storefront. The cart exterior (skin and canopy) is easily personalized to the business and that branding is interchangeable between cart owners and/or ideas. The cart is collapsible and easily transportable.

To launch, AllBoss has introduced four pre-branded cart personalities to choose from— SnackBoss, DrinkBoss, ToyBoss and BeadBoss. Each option comes with their own fun personality, colorway and work uniform made up of a hat and apron. There is also a BossBuilder option where customers can personalize a cart to their pre-existing brand.

The original concept started as an idea from 9-year-old Tate who wanted to sell snacks at his brother’s baseball game as a way to earn extra money. The skills and confidence gained from launching his own business helped the autistic child grow both academically and socially. Taking inspiration from this founding moment, part of AllBoss’ mission is to normalize and de-stigmatize neurodiversity by striving to be inclusive as a company and as a provider.

“Learning entrepreneurship teaches valuable lessons and skills. However, it is not on the radar for many busy families. Currently, some kids take initiative and create a lemonade stands and other stand-based businesses. Some parents really encourage kids to create a business. However, this is not the norm and these opportunities are missed by millions of kids and families in the wake of school, sports, and screens. AllBoss wants to make the discussion of entrepreneurship a topic at every dinner table in the United States by making it desirable, easy, and accessible,” adds Uotila.

AllBoss Next-Gen Lemonade Stands are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/allboss/allboss-carts-with-a-cause-the-next-gen-lemonade-stand



About AllBoss

AllBoss carts create opportunities for all kids to learn life skills through the journey of entrepreneurship. For more information on AllBoss please visit allboss.com



