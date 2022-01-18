The Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine Launches the First Bioelectronic Medicine Day

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine (AABM) today announced the official launch of the first Bioelectronic Medicine Day, a global health awareness campaign that will recognize October 8, 2022, as a day to support the efforts and advancements within the field of bioelectronic medicine.

Bioelectronic medicine is a rapidly emerging field of healthcare that can advance diagnosis and care for people suffering from a range of diseases. Within the field, technologies use targeted electrical signals to diagnose and treat diseases, which can provide important advantages for a variety of patients and help to address areas of unmet need. In recent years, researchers and companies have continued to expand the field’s applications, preparing a wave of innovations to enter the market.

“We want this to be the day that the entire bioelectronic medicine community joins together to speak with one voice to raise the profile of this community,” said Mario Ottiglio, Co-Founder of the Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine, during a recent AABM webinar . “We hope it is a contribution to create a safe harbor where several organizations doing research and development in [bioelectronic medicine] can come together, advocate, learn and encourage payers and the community to look more seriously at this field.”

The Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine (AABM) recognizes that stakeholders – =companies, research institutes, universities, private investors, public funders, and others – will need to address significant challenges to realize the field’s full potential.

“Effective collaboration is key to advancing healthcare and bringing innovation to patients. In early 2020, the life science communities came together to find on a solution to COVID-19. The prompt roll-out of vaccines would not have been possible without shared learnings and shared objectives. Through collaboration, ideas can lead to new products and improved patient outcomes. We look forward to advancing a new frontier of medicine for the benefit of all stakeholders," said Natasha Drapeau, Executive Vice President of BioSig Technologies, Inc., and Co-founder of the Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine.

Bioelectronic Medicine Day aims to increase stakeholder engagement and collaboration, and continue to grow public awareness about bioelectronic medicine and its long-term potential. The Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine (AABM) encourages parties inside and outside the field to join and support the initiative that recognizes October 8th, 2022 — the 64th anniversary of the first electronic implantable pacemaker — as the official Bioelectronic Medicine Day.

Learn more about the field of bioelectronic medicine through our webinar series, Bioelectronic Medicine Talks .

About the Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine (AABM)

Founded in 2019, the Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine (AABM) is an independent network of professionals dedicated to innovation at the intersection of healthcare and technology. The coalition aims to play a unique convening role, mobilizing patients, physicians, and other stakeholders to advocate for the field, and increasing awareness among audiences that are important for the field’s growth, including policymakers, investors, media, and the general public. Its steering committee includes experts with experience at the Mayo Clinic, the Heart Rhythm Society, the European Heart Rhythm Association, The Feinstein Institute, RAND Corporation, Battelle, Imperial College London, and Sheba Medical Center. Alliance members include leading experts from organizations creating innovative diagnostics and treatments across a broad range of disease areas and welcome others working in this diverse field to join their efforts ( www.advancingbioelectronicmedicine.org )

Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine info@advancingbioelectronicmedicine.org