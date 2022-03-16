ALLIANCE GROUP ACQUIRES AA INSURANCE BROKERS THAILAND

BANGKOK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Group International, an international insurance and financial services investment holding company, today announced the completed acquisition of AA Insurance Brokers in Thailand.

The purchase, which includes AA's network of nationwide offices and underlying businesses, forms part of the group's strategic focus to expand the company's on the ground infrastructure, licensing, client base and reach within Thailand.

Alliance Group's global investment portfolio now comprises over 20 insurance and financial services companies spanning five continents with previous acquisitions and investments including Atrium HR Consulting, NowCompare and a range of Alliance branded brokers, intermediaries and service providers.

Daniel Smith, Director at Alliance Group, said, "the AA Insurance Brokers team of dedicated professionals have grown the company to become the preeminent provider of insurance services in Thailand. We are very excited to support them in their continued expansion."

Launched in 2006, AA Insurance Brokers is recognised throughout Thailand for its provision of quality personal services and supports both local and international communities with their insurance requirements across a range of insurance programs.

Matthieu Heijligenberg, Director of AA Insurance Brokers said, "this is a great opportunity for both us and Alliance to achieve our long-term goals. I and the AA team will remain in place and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations and strategic approach."