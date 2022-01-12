Allianz Partners Strikes Global Insurance Partnership with Singapore Airlines

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a leading company in B2B2C insurance and assistance services, has been appointed as Singapore Airlines' global provider of insurance products and services. Allianz Partners' full suite of travel insurance offerings will be made available to Singapore Airlines customers in 28 high-growth travel markets between now and 2022. The roll-out begins in Singapore, Switzerland and Germany in December 2021, before expanding further into key Asia Pacific and Global markets in 2022.

Under this global partnership, Singapore Airlines customers will be offered a range of travel products that cover safety, security and health. The breadth and flexibility of Allianz Partners' new 'simplicity' product range will ensure that Singapore Airlines customers have superior travel protection specifically designed around their trip requirements, such as standard and premium trip cancellation including pandemic coverage for ultimate peace of mind.

Allianz Partners' travel insurance coverage provides protection for trip cancellations and interruptions, significant travel delays and missed connections, medical emergencies abroad, baggage issues and more. Insured customers will also be covered for COVID-related illnesses either before or during a trip, including coverage for medical emergencies, mandatory personal quarantine and denial of boarding due to a suspected illness. For added convenience, Allianz Partners offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline and concierge service for customers.

More information about the travel insurance offering, including full terms and conditions and exclusions, can be found here: Singapore Airlines | Travel Insurance

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Elliott-Yates, Regional Chief Sales Officer, Asia Pacific at Allianz Partners said: "We are delighted to announce the partnership with Singapore Airlines which allows us to strengthen our position in the fast-growing Asia Pacific market. It's a complementary partnership which allows both partners to positively influence the type of travel insurance and protection products available globally due to the number of passengers that travel on Singapore Airlines each year. By focusing on the customer benefits of our simplicity products we are able to ensure that each individual passenger travels with the most relevant and effective coverage, purchased at the time of booking."

Vinay Surana, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific at Allianz Partners added: "This strategic partnership allows us to reinforce our global market leadership position in travel insurance solutions across Asia Pacific and European markets. As international travel starts to rebound strongly, we have an opportunity to respond to the ever-changing needs of our customers with curated solutions that enhance their travel experience and renew their confidence in taking to the skies."

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines said: "We believe in creating smooth and seamless journeys for our customers. SIA's partnership with Allianz Partners will give our customers greater peace of mind with comprehensive trip insurance that includes Covid-19 coverage, as well as added value with exclusive benefits for KrisFlyer members[1]. We will continue to work with Allianz Partners to enhance the insurance offering, keeping it relevant in the current travel climate."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses or sold directly to customers, and are available through several commercial brands including Allianz Assistance, Allianz Travel and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

Social media

Follow us on Twitter @AllianzPartners

Follow us on LinkedIn Allianz Partners

Follow us on Youtube /allianzpartners

Follow us on Instagram @allianzpartners

[1] Available in applicable markets

Related Links :

http://www.allianz-partners.com