ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS OPENS SINGAPORE OFFICE AND ADDS TO INTRINSIC EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY TEAM

Allspring continues international expansion

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$476 billion in assets under management,* today announced the appointment of Tan Song Chao (Gary Tan), CFA, as a portfolio manager on the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity team. Gary will also serve as executive director and CEO of Allspring's local entity in Singapore.



Tan Song Chao (Gary Tan)

Gary joins Allspring with over 18 years of experience working for global asset managers. As part of the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity team, Gary will join Portfolio Managers Derrick Irwin, Richard Peck and Prashant Paroda and will report to Jerry Zhang, senior portfolio manager and head of the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity team.

In his role as executive director and CEO of the local entity, Allspring Global Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Gary will supervise day-to-day operations and work to build the company's presence in this key market.

Gary has extensive experience analysing and investing in companies in Asia and emerging markets combined with deep knowledge of the Singapore market. Before joining Allspring, Gary was lead portfolio manager for Asia equity strategies at Natixis Investment Managers. Before that role, he was a research coordinator and lead analyst for Greater China, North Asia and Australia and a global emerging markets environmental, social and governance coordinator with Natixis.

"We are delighted to welcome Gary to our team. His experience and background will offer additional perspective to our emerging market equities research as we seek quality companies at compelling prices. Our team has a disciplined focus on companies positioned to offer both potential downside protection and the ability to sustain high profitability", said Jerry Zhang.

Andy Sowerby, head of the International Client Group at Allspring, shared, "We are continuing to expand our international footprint and welcome Gary Tan to Allspring. Our expertise in emerging market equities is critical to our client base, and growing the team in key markets is an important objective".

To learn more about Allspring and our mission to elevate investing, please visit

www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 30 June 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

