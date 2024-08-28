Almimar Reno Ltd Announces Flooring Installation Service In Coquitlam

Almimar Reno Ltd. (1-800-921-4299), a specialist Canadian flooring company, announces an expansion of its flooring installation services for property owners in the Coquitlam area.

—

With its expanded service, the team offers both residential and commercial customers a broad range of laminate flooring types, alongside vinyl, hardwood, engineered, tile, and carpet options. Almimar Reno is an official installer of Jordans Flooring products and is inviting new clients to schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss their requirements.

More details can be found at https://www.almimarreno.ca

For customers interested in hardwood flooring, Almimar Reno offers a variety of options. The company's solid hardwood floors are made from a single piece of oak, cherry, or maple wood that can be sanded and refinished multiple times, making them a popular choice for high-traffic areas.

Other options include engineered hardwood which is constructed using multiple layers of timber with a veneer on top. This flooring type is regarded as a more stable option than solid hardwood as the layers make it less susceptible to expanding and contracting in response to changing humidity levels.

Customers can also opt for acrylic-impregnated wood which improves durability and moisture and stain resistance. To achieve this effect, a mixture of acrylic and colourant is injected into the pores of the wood.

For the more environmentally conscious customer, Almimar Reno offers bamboo flooring which comes in both solid and engineered forms. Bamboo grows rapidly and can be harvested regularly, making it a more sustainable choice than traditional hardwood flooring types.

Almimar Reno can also install cork flooring for those who are seeking a softer, more pliable surface. Cork has natural insulating properties and is resistant to moisture which makes it an increasingly popular choice for kitchens and bathrooms.

The installation team prides itself on completing projects swiftly with minimal disruption for customers. Almimar Reno is renowned for its high-quality workmanship and customer care as evidenced by multiple five-star reviews from satisfied clients.

“After the installation is complete, we will follow up to ensure that you are completely satisfied with the results,” a spokesperson says. “We also offer maintenance and repair services to keep your flooring looking its best. We believe that open communication and transparency are key to a successful project. We will keep you informed every step of the way and are always available to answer any questions you may have.”

For more information, and to arrange a quote and consultation, go to https://quote.almimarreno.ca/general-flooring-updated

Contact Info:

Name: KYLE

Email: Send Email

Organization: ALMIMAR RENO LTD

Address: 2099 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 1A8, Canada

Phone: +1-800-921-4299

Website: HTTPS://WWW.ALMIMARRENO.CA



Release ID: 89139606

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.