Almuhammadi Academy Brings Key Quran Learning Features in their Classes

Almuhammadi Academy is pleased to offer many basic features within its classes for learning the Holy Quran.

—

Teaching the Quran in its broad sense, which includes teaching the provisions of recitation, recitation, memorization, interpretation, contemplation, and leading to action; is done with the best educational methods.

Progress and excellence in teaching the Holy Quran, and creativity in instilling it through a stimulating environment of male and female teachers certified in a clear Arabic language. Creating an encouraging, attractive Quranic environment for students.

Instilling the love of the Quran in souls, is like a safety valve, especially when you plant this good fruit in the lives of your kids. It is one of the basic keys in our educational plans for learning the Holy Quran.

Teaching the Holy Quran broadly with the best-designed plans and effective programs leads to working with the Quran and adhering to it in our lives. For beginners or kids we are providing the latest educational methods and employing modern technologies in our Online quran classes for kids that helps in interaction and educational activity in a very positive way.

Graduating Quranic personalities are imbued with the morals of the Quran, which is one of the most important features that every learner needs while learning the Quran. The Quran does not stop at the theoretical part of recitation and memorization only, but rather it is practical in our lives, so we understand and reflect, then we act with what we understand, and it has a good effect on our lives.

Discover interactive classroom activities where teachers use pictures and videos while teaching and explaining. Educational games attract children's attention and motivate them to absorb and comprehend the Quran recitation, as well as make the class more fun and interesting.

Almuhammadi Academy provides the opportunity to learn high-quality teaching of the Holy Quran all over the world at special prices to its students so that there are no obstacles and difficulties facing everyone keen to learn the Book of Allah correctly and with perfection.

The benefit will not depend on mere education, but you will notice a development in your children’s behavior for the better and a strong desire to learn matters of their religion, and this is the result of the love of the Quran that is instilled in the hearts of children.

Taking into account individual differences is one of the effective keys in learning the Quran, as we provide individual lessons between the teacher and the student, which allows the student to advance at his own pace depending on his skills and level while ensuring that he always improves for the better and works to constantly evaluate him weekly and monthly.

We believe in flexibility in setting appointments, comfort, and ease of access in following classes. Students can also study from anywhere. So, we also offer an adjustable schedule for our students. Due to the time difference, there is flexibility you will find within the academy.

We provide parents with the ability to monitor their children’s outstanding progress in the academy and follow up on the reports prepared by male and female teachers. We offer two free trials for new students so that they can freely observe our teaching methodology and choose what suits them flexibly and conveniently.

Almuhammadi Academy is a leading model Quranic edifice in all fields related to teaching the Holy Quran. We provide a unique and enjoyable educational experience that is suitable for every Muslim, regardless of their place of residence, age, gender, degree of language proficiency, or recitation and memorization of the Holy Quran. We aim to enable students to learn flexibly. Start your unique journey of learning the Holy Quran, Contact us on Almuhammadi Academy.

Contact Info:

Name: Omar Edrees

Email: Send Email

Organization: Almuhammadi Academy

Phone: +20-121-2637-360

Website: https://almuhammadiacademy.com/



