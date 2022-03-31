ALOFT HOTELS CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS PORTFOLIO IN INDONESIA WITH THE OPENING OF ALOFT BALI KUTA

DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of Aloft Bali Kuta, the second Aloft hotel to open in Bali, the Island of Gods. Catering to the tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the 175-room hotel animates the brand's bold passion and sassy personality through intriguing dining space, varied music lineup, and eclectic live events to tune up the neighborhood of Kuta.

"We are excited to unveil the second Aloft hotel in Bali. With international borders opening, we look forward to welcoming international travelers to one of the most popular leisure destinations in the region," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President – Indonesia, Marriott International. "The opening of Aloft Bali Kuta marks Marriott International's 25th property in Bali and further complements our commitment to growth in Indonesia, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination."

Located just 15-minutes drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the hotel offers easy access to Beachwalk, Bali's largest lifestyle complex and is just a stone's throw away to various entertainment and dining options in the vibrant Kuta area. Popular points of interest near the hotel include the famous Kuta Beach with its Instagram-worthy sunset views, the water park - Waterbom Bali, Kuta art market, Bali Swing, and many more.

Designed to impress the self-expressers, Aloft Bali Kuta personifies a "different by design" philosophy, where the modern spirit meets local culture. The hotel design concept was influenced by the energetic vibes of Kuta beach, Aloft's music passion point, and lively location within Beachwalk. Upon arrival, guests will immediately immerse in the funky music beats and be visually spoiled by the multi-colored ceiling lights display. The reception area features an Aloha desk with a life-size shark head and tail, making it iconic and Instagram-worthy. The ocean-inspired design does not stop there, it continues along the hotel corridors and guest rooms.

The hotel is home to 175 stylish and inviting guest rooms designed with the brand's signature artful and innovative loft-like layout in mind. All guestrooms are furnished with sleek platform beds, sitting areas, private balconies, and modern bathrooms complete with walk-in rainfall shower and clutter-free vanity area. Each room is equipped with fast & complimentary Wi-Fi access, 55-inch LCD TVs, Bluetooth speakers and mobile key access, which allows guests to go keyless and use their smartphones to lock or unlock their rooms.

The hotel's lobby design is hip and modern, with a touch of inspiration from the sea. It is adjacent to the spacious Re:mix℠ lounge, where guests can relax, connect and play billiard or other various fun interactive games.

Aloft Bali Kuta is home to various dining options to satisfy guests' cravings. The hotel's all-day-dining restaurant, DEPOT by ALOFT, offers an international breakfast buffet, a la carte lunch and dinner menu with signature bowl presentations to showcase the bold flavor of Pan-Asia and Western dishes. The brand's signature W XYZ® bar serves up crafted cocktails and light bites for guests to enjoy over live music as part of the brand's signature Live @ Aloft Hotels music program, showcasing lively performances by local emerging artists within a vibrant social scene Conveniently located next to the W XYZ®bar,Re:fuel by Aloft℠ allows guests the option to grab-and go 24/7 from a selection of flavorful light meals and smart snacks and drinks before or after exploring the city.

Additional facilities include a 24/7 Re:charge℠ fitness centre and the hotel's not-so-square Splash Pool, where guests can relax in cool waters while being surrounded by tropical landscapes and Bali's warm sunshine.

The hotel also offers three Tactic not-so-average meeting rooms and a dedicated pre-function area, which can accommodate up to 14 guests. Each room features a bold design with vivid carpet and tech-advanced amenities, including natural eco daylight, a built-in screen and a projector.

"At Aloft Bali Kuta, we offer a fresh new lifestyle in the heart of Kuta which is sure to become the hottest social spot in the area. Kuta is the ideal spot for the next generation of travelers, being best known for its beaches, sunsets, vibrant streets and heartwarming Balinese culture. We are excited to welcome our members and guests to a hotel experience like no other," said Marie Browne, General Manager of Aloft Bali Kuta.

Explore Aloft Bali Kuta's newest deals and best rates by visiting www.aloftbalikuta.com

About Aloft Hotels®

Aloft Hotels currently operates more than 205 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include W XYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

PT Indonesian Paradise Island (a subsidiary of PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk)

PT Indonesian Paradise Island – a subsidiary of PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk – is the Owning Company of Sahid Kuta Lifestyle Resort, a mixed-use property of beachwalk Shopping Center, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, opened in 2012, and new development beachwalk Shopping Center (extension), beachwalk residence, Yello Hotel Kuta Beachwalk, opened in 2021, and Aloft Bali Kuta completes the milestones of PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk. All properties are located in the heart of Kuta, Bali, Indonesia.

PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk ("INPP") is a company that develops and operates the iconic lifestyle properties in several major cities in Indonesia. PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk together with its subsidiaries have a business portfolio consisting of hotels, shopping centers, and apartments. The Portfolio consists of 2-star to 5-star business hotels spread across Jakarta, Bali, Batam, and Yogyakarta. In addition, there is also a portfolio of high-end malls with modern lifestyle concepts located in Jakarta, Bandung, and Bali.

In 2017 INPP expanded its development to a new business segment of residential. One Residence, a premium apartment in the heart of Batam Center was handed over to its customer 2 months earlier than its scheduled. INPP continues to develop another premium apartment project of 31 Sudirman Suites & Hyatt Place in the heart of Makassar, South Sulawesi. The project is expected to be completed in the mid of 2022. Currently, INPP is developing Antasari Place, a mixed-use development that offers a new concept of living integrated connectivity, effectively designed space, a retail alley, and ample urban greenery located in the Central Business District, South Jakarta.