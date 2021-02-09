Aloft South Jakarta Introduces New MICE Concept Offering a Safe Space for Business and Social Events

Reinforced with exemplary protocols, Aloft South Jakarta is a hot spot for guests and professionals to conduct variety of events adhering to the new lifestyle needs.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategically located in South Jakarta's Central Business District (CBD), Aloft South Jakarta introduces their new Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions (MICE) concept due to the new lifestyle demands. With easy access to major hubs and highways that interconnect all areas in Greater Jakarta and the surrounding areas, Aloft South Jakarta is a perfect rendezvous place for guests and professionals to conduct variety of events and business.



The spacious and high ceiling ballroom for MICE function at Aloft South Jakarta.

With stylish and flexible MICE facilities, Aloft South Jakarta is equipped with numerous tech-forward meeting spaces and a spacious multipurpose ballroom all adjusted to accommodate stringent health and safety requirements. These multifunctional meeting spaces and ballroom can be expanded into theatres, classrooms, U-shaped and roundtables configurations depending on need. Furthermore, social distancing layout arrangements are applied to the ballroom and all meeting rooms, ensuring the safety of guests and professionals when carrying out activities.

Aloft South Jakarta has nine meeting spaces that offer flexibility and technological reliability. Each room is completed with cutting edge Audio/Video facilities and fast WiFi, ensuring a smoother video conferencing experience to enhance virtual meeting's productivity. All meeting rooms are flexible to any requested arrangements depending on preference.

The open ballroom is renowned by its savvy and versatile layout with pillarless architecture and high ceilings, allowing the freedom to make multiple spatial arrangements while observing social distancing protocols. These features make Aloft South Jakarta an ideal venue for meetings, weddings, engagements, banquets, and gatherings. All MICE events, weddings and banquets held at Aloft South Jakarta are complemented with excellent service by Marriott International.

"The well-being of our guests and partners is our priority. By implementing our new protocol: Marriott International's Commitment to Clean, we are committed to providing our guests with a safe and secure environment for work, events and relaxation. As a hotel of choice for professionals in Jakarta, visitors can rest knowing that Aloft's stylish, customizable and cutting-edge MICE facilities will remain safe and accessible." said Lily Wijaya, General Manager of Aloft South Jakarta.

Marriott International's "Commitment to Clean" protocol includes mandatory face coverings; utilisation of electrostatic sprays disinfectant to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotel; increasing the cleaning and disinfecting frequency in areas with high traffic (including restrooms and elevators); the elimination of person-to-person contact; and extra supervision for food and beverage safety practices.

