Alpha Ori Technologies secures $6m funding from Hafnia & BW LPG

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading maritime digital solutions provider Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) announces the close of a $6 million investment round. This was jointly led by Hafnia and BW LPG, and Mikael Skov, CEO Hafnia will join the AOT board.

With a diverse range of products, that includes SMARTShip, SMARTVoyager, ShipPalm, VIO AOT is transforming the multi-trillion-dollar maritime industry by replacing disjointed analog systems with smart digital enterprises.

This latest financing further builds on an exceptional year for AOT, in which it surpassed the target of 100 SMARTShip deployments by the end of 2020. The SMARTShip digital solution is being increasingly adopted by leading maritime operators worldwide, and this new investment will further accelerate its product roadmap leveraging futuristic technologies.

BW LPG CEO Anders Onarheim said "BW LPG is pleased to be among the earliest adopters of SMARTShip technology in our journey to digitalise our fleet. Over the years, with Alpha Ori as our partner, we benefited from improved fleet management as we built real-time, transparent and reliable ship-to-shore connections. We look forward to continued growth with Alpha Ori as we progress our digital transformation journey."

Says Mikael Skov, CEO, Hafnia, "Hafnia is pleased to be an investor in Alpha Ori. Our work together thus far has empowered Hafnia to make decisions based on real-time and accurate data analytics. With Alpha Ori's help, we are rest assured that we are making progress towards improving performance and reducing impact on the environment. SMARTShip ensures that any company is ready for all future environmental reporting requirements. I look forward to further strengthening our partnership and performance through this new investment and my participation on the Alpha Ori Board of Directors."

"Challenging the status quo and creating opportunities that have the power to transform the maritime industry by embracing new technologies have been the defining objectives of Alpha Ori. We are thrilled with the support of our investors who bring in their capital, knowledge and network to further our vision." said Rajesh Unni, Co- CEO & Co-Founder of AOT.

About Alpha Ori

AOT's mission is to transform ships and all related parts of the logistics value chain to operate as a DIGITAL enterprise. SMARTShipTM, their digital platform with AI enabled applications is a highly successful product in the shipping industry and is known for enabling fuel savings, predictive maintenance, hull efficiency, etc.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is one of the world's leading oil product tanker owners and operators. The Company provides transportation of oil and oil products to leading national and international oil companies, major chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia operates a fleet of 187 vessels in pools, including newbuilds. Hafnia is a global company with offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, and Houston and a presence in Mumbai. The Company is part of BW Group.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers.

