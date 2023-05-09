AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency Shines Bright as Google's Premier Partner of the Year

Toronto-based AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency has been named the Google Premier Partner of the Year for 2023, citing the agency's expertise in delivering Google Ads campaigns and outstanding results for clients across various industries.

Toronto, Canada - May 5, 2023 - AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency, a leading digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Google Premier Partner of the Year for 2023. The award recognizes the agency's excellence in Google Ads and commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients.



"We are thrilled and honored to have won the Google Premier Partner of the Year award," said Cameron Saunders, CEO of AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to consistently deliver exceptional results for our clients. We are grateful to Google for recognizing our efforts and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative digital marketing solutions for our clients."



As a Google Premier Partner, AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency has demonstrated its expertise in managing Google Ads campaigns and delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries. The agency has access to specialized training, support, and tools from Google to help it deliver even better results for clients.



AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency takes pride in serving top-notch clients like NASCAR, Wally Park Airport Parking, McLaren, Goorin Brothers Hat Makers, Children's National Hospital, and Million Air FBO. This award will not only elevate their reputation and credibility in the digital marketing industry, but it will also increase their visibility in the market. The exclusive resources and support from Google will enable them to stay ahead of the competition and provide innovative and effective solutions to their clients. They are excited to continue their growth and success in the industry, driven by their passion for excellence and delivering exceptional results to their clients.



"We are proud to have AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency as a premier partner," said Karen Spencer, Google's Director of Global Partnerships. "Their commitment to providing exceptional digital marketing solutions and delivering measurable results for their clients is truly impressive. We congratulate them on winning this award and look forward to continuing to work with them to drive innovation and growth in the digital marketing industry."



AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency offers a wide range of digital marketing services, including Google Ads, SEO, social media marketing, and website design and development. The agency's team of experienced professionals uses data-driven strategies and innovative techniques to help clients achieve their business goals and drive growth.



For more information about AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency and its services, please visit their website at https://www.alteredpixelmarketing.com/.



About AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency

AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses achieve their goals through innovative digital marketing strategies. The agency offers a wide range of services, including Google Ads, SEO, social media marketing, and website design and development. With a focus on delivering measurable results for clients, AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the digital marketing industry.



Contact:

Avery Gragson

info@alteredpixelmarketing.com

https://www.alteredpixelmarketing.com

