Althea Wiles Becomes Instructor at University of Arkansas' Introduction to Floral Design Class for Spring 2022 Semester

Fayetteville, Arkansas: Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and lead designer and owner of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, will be serving as Instructor for the HORT 1303-Introduction to Floral Design class at the University of Arkansas that began on March 7th, 2022 and will continue for the remainder of the semester. Students in this introductory class in floral design will learn basic design elements such as line, form, mass, balance, texture and color as used in floral art. Students will gain an appreciation of the various types and species of flowers and foliage used in various floral arrangements such as bouquets and centerpieces. In addition, students will learn common post-harvest handling techniques of fresh cut floral plant material to prolong vase-life from the purchasing stage to the final design, according to the University’s website.

“I am thrilled to be chosen as the instructor for this university level class. I’ll be teaching students how to design arrangements in addition to corsages, boutonnieres and a myriad of horticulture and floral design knowledge. I’ll be using my personal experience to expand on course lectures as well,” says Althea Wiles.

“We are pleased to announce that Ms. Althea Wiles will be the Instructor for HORT 1303-Introduction to Floral Design starting on March 7th, 2022 for the remainder of the semester. Ms. Wiles is a custom wedding and event florist, a corporate event floral designer, and a floral mentor and coach,” Wayne A. Mackay, Professor and Department Head of Horticulture at University of Arkansas, announced.

About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

