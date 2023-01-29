Althea Wiles is Offering In-person, Staff-Training Workshops to Florist Shops Everywhere

Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative Consulting opens 2023 calendar dates for staff-training educational workshops for florist shop owners in her home state of Arkansas and beyond.

Althea Wiles is a florist business consultant for J Althea Creative Consulting with over twenty years of professional experience in the floral design industry under her florist business, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Wiles has announced that she is opening up her 2023 calendar for staff-training workshops offered to florist shops everywhere. The staff-training workshops may be hosted in the J Althea Creative studio based in the Ozark Mountains region of the United States or on-location at any florists’ store or venue. These are in-person sessions and designed to help florists train new and existing employees. There are also virtual programs offered by Wiles through one-on-one sessions, digital downloads and webinars. This gives florists options in an effort for the J Althea Creative team to meet each florist and their staff where they are at and according to their current needs. Wiles also teaches classes in the horticulture department at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.



Florists can receive in-person and on-location florist education in the following ways:

Open houses

Demonstrations

Staff-training sessions

Speaking engagements

Conventions

Boutique events



“As a busy florist, it is often hard to find the time for staff-training sessions. New employees obviously need training, but even seasoned employees need continuing education in the ever-changing environment of the floral industry. Our programs and workshops allow each client to determine what curriculum is best for their situation, whether that is in-person or virtual training,” says Althea Wiles, owner and florist consultant at J Althea Creative.



“Althea is very experienced and a great mentor/instructor. She has built my confidence level and understands completely where I need the most support,” says Christina Ambriz of Anaphora Designs.



For more information about workshops visit here:



https://www.jaltheacreative.com/workshops





About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. In addition, Wiles serves as a recurring instructor for the University of Arkansas’ horticulture program.





About Us: J Althea Creative is a florist consulting firm led by master florist and nearly 30-year florist veteran, Althea Wiles, based in the Ozark Mountains region of the United States.

