Althea Wiles Opens Calendar for Guest Speaker Opportunities at Florist Education Workshops, Conventions and Webinars

Owner and florist consultant at J Althea Creative, Althea Wiles, announces that she is opening up her calendar in 2023 for traveling florist education guest speaker opportunities on location and at virtual webinars.

Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and nearly 30-year veteran in the floral industry, has announced that she is opening up her calendar for guest speaking appearances in the florist education space. Wiles is available for travel speaking opportunities on location and at virtual webinars hosted by other organizations. Wiles hosts her own workshops and webinars on a consistent basis under her florist consulting business, J Althea Creative. This gives organizations a chance to view previous speaking engagements recorded to ensure teachings are a good fit. Wiles is open to speaking on new topics when presented, not previously included in the current curriculum.



The latest J Althea Creative workshop is called the Pretty & Profitable Workshop. Florists will have a chance to learn from a veteran florist who has been there and done that. Wiles' wide range of topics include, but are not limited to the following:

Systems and operations

Pricing for profitability

Quarterly planning

Lists of resources

Holiday prep

Tips and tricks and so much more...



“Basic workshops are the perfect place for florists’ new employees who they may not have time to train. More in-depth workshops will cover topics that even the most seasoned florists can learn from,” says Althea Wiles, owner and florist consultant at J Althea Creative.



“Althea has a wealth of knowledge of varying topics in the floral industry. She is interested in being a guest speaker for workshops and webinars hosted by others in the florist education realm, in addition to her own series through the Pretty & Profitable Workshop program. We are excited to open up these new opportunities to collaborate with more organizations in an effort to maximize results for everyone involved,” says Meredith Corning, Althea Wiles’ publicist.



The next free webinar by J Althea Creative is the Valentine’s Day Systems Prep Webinar to be held on January 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CST). Participants can register here:



https://airtable.com/shr7fiU91XAL4kgT1



For more information about workshops visit here:



https://www.jaltheacreative.com/workshops



About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. In addition, Wiles serves as a recurring instructor for the University of Arkansas’ horticulture program.





About Us: J Althea Creative is a florist consulting firm led by master florist and nearly 30-year florist veteran, Althea Wiles, based in the Ozark Mountains region of the United States.

