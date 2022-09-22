Althea Wiles Opens New Floral Studio Location and Announces New Products and Programs

Florist educator and floral designer, Althea Wiles, opens the doors to her new studio in Elm Springs, Arkansas while debuting floral recipe card products for instant download and a florist education program called The Pretty & Profitable Plan.

Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and designer and owner of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, is announcing her new floral design studio location at 1726 Elm Springs Road, Elm Springs, Arkansas. The design studio is open to the public by appointment only. Clients will have the opportunity to attend consultations in the new space from time to time based on a case-by-case basis. This will be the hub of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio’s creation process. Wiles’ florist consulting business, J Althea Creative, will remain based in its original location in Fayetteville, Arkansas.



“It thrills me that my businesses are growing so exponentially that we need more space. I am grateful to my team who comes in everyday to give their all to our amazing clients. They deserve more room to spread their creativity wings. We are all very happy in the new studio,” says Althea Wiles regarding the new location.



Wiles is simultaneously releasing new products and programs. The first product to highlight is a downloadable creation found on the store page at www.jaltheacreative.com called floral recipe cards. Each card contains a photo of the desired floral arrangement, what species and how many of each stem/foliage is needed, final size and a description. The second product comes in the form of a collection of short courses of various intensity called The Pretty & Profitable Plan. Florist students can pick from a menu of options that fit their schedules but still offer the benefits of one-on-one learning. Interested persons can read more about The Pretty & Profitable Plan on the J Althea Creative website and inquire within.



“Florists have been talking about 'floral recipes’ for years, so I decided to create my own line of floral recipe cards, a similar concept to food recipe cards. Each card will tell you exactly what you need to complete a floral arrangement based on the photo provided. This ensures you know exactly what and how much to order. Our latest program, The Pretty & Profitable Plan, is now open, as well and was developed to offer our busy clients and students more flexibility in their learning,” says Althea Wiles.





About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. In addition, Wiles serves as a recurring instructor for the University of Arkansas’ horticulture program.

