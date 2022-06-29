Althea Wiles Partners with Fleur Society’s Bloom Bundle Florist Education Program

—

Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and lead designer and owner of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, is participating in a limited-time florist education resource called the Bloom Bundle by Fleur Society. Fleur Society's mission is to provide education and empowerment to floral designers around the world who are in different stages of growth in their business. They provide equal access to education in the form of online workshops, webinars, and free resources. The Bloom Bundle is an exclusive hand-picked collection of 25 floral business and design resources, courses, and memberships at a fraction of their regular price. Althea Wiles’ contribution comes in the form of customizable floral proposal templates designed to make it easy to create a floral estimate without spending hours on a custom quote. Wiles along with all 25 creators’ and educators’ contributions to the program is valued at $3681.00 retail and is sold for only $97.00 for a limited time. Topics included in the learning program teach marketing, systems, pricing, social media and legal resources.



“Being a business owner and an entrepreneur is something I have always been passionate about. But let me tell you, growing my business was not always easy. Resources were limited and I had to learn a lot through trial and error. Times have changed since I first started, and oh how I wish I had access to the resources available today. I am inspired to be featured alongside 24 colleagues and educators in the Bloom Bundle by Fleur Society. I can’t wait for florists to learn from these amazing educators who are bringing their A-game to teach all things branding, marketing, pricing, social media, and more! It’s seriously so good,” says Althea Wiles.



“When I started my business back in 2005, I had no idea that it was the beginning stages of finding my passion and building a business I truly love. Back then, there were no resources available. I had no formal business or floral education and I felt very alone and discouraged. I had to learn everything the hard way…through trial and error. Today, my love of teaching has allowed me to cultivate this floral community where I share my experience and knowledge from over the years. As an educator, I am compelled to help others and eliminate the guessing game so that other florists can bloom in business and see results right away. For the limited-time only Bloom Bundle, I am happy to be including access to my very own Fleur Society Mentorship that will help florists build a solid foundation for business growth,” says Cristina Barragan, Founder of Fleur Society.



Participating florist creators and educators in the Bloom Bundle by Fleur Society includes Cristina Barragan, Joseph Massie, Kathleen Drennan, Ana Galena, Lily Roden, Sara Dunn, Christi Lopez, Mabel Maposa, Yvonne Ashton, Nadine Brown, Karen Greenoe, Kara Jamison, Courtney Inghram, Margaux Fraise, Renee Dalo, Amber Mustain, Monica Michelle, Jackie Trejo, Leah Mitchell, Althea Wiles, Braden Drake, Amanda Writesman, Cece Todd, Heide Thompson, and Justine Chapura.



About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

