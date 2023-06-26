Althea Wiles of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Sponsors Cat Sims’ Philanthropic Campaign Dinner Party

Creative director and florist educator, Althea Wiles, sponsors kick-off dinner for Cat Sims’ Dancing with Our Stars fundraising campaign benefitting the Arkansas Chapter of Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Althea Wiles, the florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and the creative director for Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, recently sponsored a dinner party for Cat Sims’ participation in the annual event Dancing With Our Stars gala in Little Rock, Arkansas. The dinner party, dubbed Dinner on the River, took place at Sims’ home in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Dancing with Our Stars gala and fundraiser benefits the Arkansas Chapter of Children’s Tumor Foundation. This gala is one of the Arkansas Chapter’s largest fundraising events of the year. The focus of the Children’s Tumor Foundation is to advance their mission to drive research, expand knowledge and advance care for the neurofibromatosis (NF) community. Several different local vendors including Althea Wiles with Rose of Sharon, sponsored Sims’ kick-off celebration, Dinner on the River, for her fundraising campaign which will be ongoing online until the DWOS gala on September 7th, 2023.



Donate to Cat Sims' fundraising efforts for the Arkansas Chapter’s Children's Tumor Foundation via her participation in the Dancing with Our Stars 2023 gala here:



https://join.ctf.org/fundraiser/4321522



Everyone who is participating in the Dancing with Our Stars 2023 annual event was officially announced by the Arkansas Chapter's Children’s Tumor Foundation’s Dancing with Our Stars program on March 20, 2023. Cat Sims is currently competing against other local benefactors and philanthropists.





Althea Wiles with Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio was able to sponsor Sims’ kick-off dinner by providing the floral design for Dinner on the River. The blooms that were used in centerpieces during the event consisted of peach ranunculus, peach-orange parrot tulips, and the Inirida flower. These flowers were chosen by Wiles due to the peach and orange colors that matched the event design by Meredith Events as well as being unique flowers. She used the colorful and eccentric decor as inspiration to fabricate her centerpieces. Along with these blooming centerpieces, Althea also created fanciful brooches and bracelets as gifts for the guests at the event. These hand-crafted pieces of jewelry were created from malleable wire and the same live flowers that were used for the centerpieces, giving each guest a pop of fun into their outfit.



“I went with a minimalist centerpiece design to display the unique flowers. I used a combination of charcoal-colored, polished river rock and kenzan to hold the flowers perfectly in place. This mix as the base of my centerpieces was the best choice because it showcased the blooms and was able to be designed and put together sustainably. I wanted to maintain sustainability as I created 4 brooches and 4 bracelets as gifts to the guests. I had one of my designers make up the wire bases, then I added flowers. I focused on a lot of texture and streamlined cohesion throughout the event.” Says Althea Wiles with Rose of Sharon.



Dinner on the River Participants and Sponsors



Co-host: Cat Sims, @catsimsxoxo

Co-host and Private Catering: Vibrant Occasions, @vibrantoccasionscatering

Floral Design: Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, @roseofsharonfloral

Photography: Lori Sparkman Photography, @lorisparkmanphotography

Music: Central Arkansas Entertainment Agency, @cae_lr

DJ: DJ Jellybean, @djjbean

Planner: Meredith Events, @meredithevents

Public Relations: Meredith Corning PR, @meredithcorningpr

Videography: KB Studios, @kbstudiosar

Balloon Photo Backdrop: Just Peachy, @justpeachylr

Dinnerware Rentals: Eventology, @eventology_us

Wardrobe Stylist: Kimberly Cyr Calhoun, @kimberlycyr

Wardrobe Retailer: Royal We, @royalweprom



Special Guests and Content Creators: @tabithanstaylor, @alexa_hart_, @kailux, @kimberlycyr, @lesley_withrow, @jennymartinphoto, @alishacurtis, @sarahkmeyer



Special thanks to Jamie Lynn Jones for serving as the florist’s hair stylist/makeup artist.



About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College and then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications.





About Us: Althea Wiles is the owner of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative based in the Ozark Mountains region of Arkansas.

