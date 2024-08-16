Altizer Law Announces Round-the-Clock Legal Care and Nationwide Service Through an Expanded Network

The attorneys at the Altizer Law firm are available 24 hours a day when clients encounter unfortunate events resulting in personal injury, vehicle wrecks, or medical malpractice. When these experiences occur, the trusted team at Altizer Law is on standby to fight for their clients.

—

People experiencing an injury often need to rely on an attorney to secure adequate compensation. Altizer Injury Lawyers offers legal services to clients 24 hours a day to ensure they can always reach the experienced and dedicated team of attorneys. The Roanoke, Virginia, based law firm serves clients across the state and the rest of the nation through an extended network of partners and associates.

Regardless of the cause, significant injuries often involve time off work, pain, and disruption to daily life. The team at Altizer Law prides itself on being strong advocates for clients during trying times.

“We hear you, we are there for you, and we fight for you,” said firm founder Bettina Altizer. “Every member of Team Altizer Law has dedicated themselves to you, to your case, and to righting the wrong that caused you harm.”

The staff at Altizer Injury Lawyers believes clients deserve full justice for their situation. That requires a legal team that isn’t afraid to battle large insurance companies and hospitals without backing down. These attorneys have been handling injury cases for years and have the necessary experience to comprehend and overcome the tactics used to settle for as little as possible.

Altizer Law’s team of Virginia injury lawyers specializes in auto accidents, medical malpractice, and personal injury cases. Legal team members are available around the clock to ensure clients can reach their legal representatives anytime. This accessibility is a critical component of Altizer Law's service, going above and beyond to meet client needs.

“We believe that you deserve caring, one-on-one attention from an experienced team of professionals who will not stop until you receive the justice you deserve,” Bettina Altizer said.

The attorneys at Altizer Law understand that insurance companies prioritize the business over the well-being of the injured. The law firm steps in to ensure client claims are not overlooked or denied. A client’s health and financial well-being are more than “just business” to the Virginia injury lawyers.

“For you, it is about so much more than ‘just business,’” Bettina Altizer said. It is about what was taken from you, your body, your emotional well-being, your livelihood, your family, what it's going to cost to take care of you, and so much more."

Bettina Altizer and the Altizer Law team understand how insurance companies work and that the injured need a fighter in their corner to secure a fair settlement. Filing a lawsuit isn’t fun, but if it must be done, hiring a dedicated legal team that will fight for adequate compensation after an injury makes sense.

Visit the Altizer Law website to learn more about the Virginia injury lawyers, or call 540-345-2000 to schedule a consultation. Follow the firm on Facebook to stay updated with social media.



Contact Info:

Name: Bettina C. Altizer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Altizer Injury Lawyers

Website: https://altizerlaw.com/



Release ID: 89138271

