Alvaria Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Compliant Outbound Dialing and Debt Collection with Its Omnichannel Outbound Solutions

Alvaria provides exceptional and cost-effective outbound campaign management tools that substantially enhance customer experience in the contact center industry.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American outbound campaign management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Alvaria with the 2021 North American Outbound Campaign Management Customer Value Leadership Award. The company deploys artificial intelligence in its omnichannel,compliant outbound capabilities over SMS, voice, and email channels. It supports all outbound engagement strategies and advanced list and campaign management tools for regulatory compliance and pacing options, including precision, preview, automatic, predictive, and blaster. The solutions enable fast and cost-effective debt collection, better customer and employee experiences, operational efficiency, and compliance with government regulations. The top-tier, enterprise-grade outbound capabilities include:



Alvaria

Outbound enterprise engagement coordination

Feature-rich campaign management

Regulatory compliance tools

Risk mitigation and predictive dialing

Exclusion handling and blended processing

Attempt record dial mode tracking

Switch number disposition

Account owner time zone and multi-time zone support

View the full multimedia esperince here: https://best-practices.frost.com/alvaria/

"Alvaria provides top-tier, enterprise-grade outbound capabilities such as feature-rich campaign management, enterprise outbound engagement coordination, regulatory compliance tools, and risk mitigation," said Nancy Jamison, Industry Director of Digital Transformation Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Enriched by the infusion of artificial intelligence technologies, it offers omnichannel,compliant outbound capabilities over voice, SMS, and email channels with support for all outbound engagement strategies and advanced list and campaign management tools for regulatory compliance and pacing options."

Alvaria Compliance Hub provides consent and preference management across customer groups. It tracks the customer's location, the number of customers, and accounts for number portability. Other functions of the tunable and configurable Compliance Hub include:

Enterprise Coordination with a single source of truth based on business logic and centralized control.

Compliance handling in a hybrid cloud model, such as a voice agent in an on-premises system or working in a non-Alvaria ACD in a different data center.

Updating of the solution as newer regulations are enacted to ensure that customers do not worry about regulatory changes.

Alvaria uses clear privacy-by-design and privacy-by-default principles to support General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and data security for customers and businesses. It supports compliance with TCPA, Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, Federal Trade Commission, DNC, Payment Card Industry (PCI), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).

The Alvaria outbound solutions also improve customer satisfaction (CSAT). The outbound campaign management connects with customers when it's relevant and allows two-way interaction on a customers' preferred channel to improve customer experience. Notifications allow customers to interact, react, and respond, enabling customer experience management. Customer care has access to multiple options, including dedicated customer success managers, medium-touch service, online self-service, and premium, high-touch service.

"The company's outbound portfolio shines in enhancing customer satisfaction. Alvaria ensures that both cloud customers and premises-based clients receive similar services and updates to enable hybrid environments and provide clear migration paths. All these services enhance customer service experience," noted Jamison. "Alvaria's supercharged outbound campaign management capabilities elegantly address the operational pain points for compliance while significantly improving both the customer and employee experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Alvaria

Alvaria is the world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience (CX) and workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions. Our name is derived from Latin for "hives" – nature's perfect form for millions of years – bringing you solutions that are scalable, resilient and secure, with efficiency, speed and pinpoint accuracy. ALVARIA™. Reshaping Customer Experience™. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com.

