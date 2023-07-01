Amanda Johnson and Dr. Bob Levine were Recently Honored with Prestigious Awards at the 8th Media Magic Bootcamp

The Business Acceleration Network Awards at the 8th Media Magic Sales and Marketing Bootcamp Celebrate their Remarkable Achievements.

—

The 8th Media Magic Sales & Marketing Bootcamp was recently hosted by the Business Acceleration Network and successfully produced by Shannon Procise. It concluded with the announcement of two remarkable award winners, Amanda Johnson and Dr. Bob Levine, Ph.D., who made significant contributions at the Bootcamp and have contributed greatly to the world. The virtual event, held earlier this year, continued the awards named in honor of Geo A. Ropert. Geo played a significant role in mentoring and developing the community at Business Acceleration Network before passing away in 2020. He was a person who ensured the success of the events while sharing jokes and wisdom along the way. This is the second year awards were given in honor of Geo to carry on his legacy of public service, business development, and a servant's heart.



“The death of a great man leaves the world without his light,” states Shannon Procise, President of the Business Acceleration Network. “May he continue to guide us in our endeavors for years to come.” Geo was widely recognized for his invaluable contributions to marketing, branding, and nurturing countless businesses along with their success paths. Known for his unwavering commitment, strong ethics, and passion, Geo played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of individuals he encountered. His legacy of public service, business development, and a servant's heart continues to inspire and motivate others to this day and will continue as others pay it forward.



Amanda Johnson was honored with The Geo Ropert Award of Excellence:

This community-selected Geo Ropert Award of Excellence acknowledges Amanda’s remarkable strides made during the Media Magic Bootcamp. She displayed tremendous courage and vulnerability as she contributed significantly to other participants. With over 30 years of diverse professional experience in human services, emergency and office medicine, graphic design, promotional marketing, and wellness entrepreneurship, Amanda has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to helping others. Her compassion and commitment have extended to numerous volunteer roles, including organizations such as the American Red Cross, Hospice, 4-H, County Council, and Child Abuse Prevention Board. As a busy mother of two, Amanda continues to inspire and support others in their pursuit of personal growth and achievement. Additionally, she is an intuitive healer, with five certifications in ThetaHealing. She is also the proud owner of southeast Iowa's first wellness flotation spa, Iowa Salt Pod. Learn about Amanda at www.AmandaBethHealing.com.



Dr. Bob Levine, Ph.D., was honored with The Geo Ropert Legacy Award:

The Ropert Legacy Award is given to individuals who stand out for having a servant’s heart, like Geo Ropert. Geo always did his best to help others grow professionally and personally. He had an unwavering commitment to assisting others in leading fruitful and prosperous lives.



Dr. Bob Levine is known internationally for his brain research and also as America's Leading Drug-Free, Stress, and Pain Relief Specialist. He received the Ropert Legacy Award because of his steadfast commitment to serving others. Dr. Bob has selflessly assisted countless individuals, businesses, and nonprofits in their health, growth, and prosperity. He provides individuals, business entrepreneurs, and employees at institutions with the tools and guidance to heal, grow, and prosper. Dr. Bob’s strong belief in helping others extends to sponsoring young adult entrepreneurs for Tomorrow's Leaders Today Foundation. His dedication to mentoring aspiring professionals is exemplified by his involvement as a Volunteer Mentor in several Media Magic Bootcamps and Business Acceleration Summits. He actively participates in service-based organizations, contributing his time and expertise to the advancement of others. To learn more go to www.DrBobTalks.com.



The Media Magic Sales & Marketing Bootcamp has recently gained recognition for attracting media experts from around the world, as featured in Digital Journal. The Bootcamp serves as a platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, and authors to acquire invaluable knowledge and tactics for enhancing their marketing strategies. Shannon Procise, President of the Business Acceleration Network, shared her expertise for garnering exposure through media coverage and press releases without incurring additional costs.



The Ropert awards and Bootcamp were made possible with the generous support of sponsors, including Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office, Breakthrough Authors Magazine, and Superbrand Publishing. The Business Acceleration Network extends its congratulations to all the nominees and winners. For those interested in sponsorship opportunities and participating in the upcoming 9th Media Magic Bootcamp, October 26-27, 2023, visit www.MediaMagicBootcamp.com.



About the Business Acceleration Network:

A Trailblazing community for conscious business owners who are committed to making a positive impact in the world. The Business Acceleration Network, Inc. (BAN) is a Business Accelerator and Florida-based corporation with a global impact since 2015. BAN is reinventing community and collaboration in entrepreneurship. BAN connects people, facilitates networking events, coaches individuals, speaks to organizations, and trains community leaders and visionaries. Shannon and her team create events that help build and empower our leaders of tomorrow. Through their advanced online platform, they can maximize a business's revenue by attracting more media publicity, speaking gigs, higher-paying clients, and more sales. Shannon and her team of expert mentors have sponsored and mentored over 75 young adults in BAN’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Today entrepreneur program. This is one of the many ways that the Business Acceleration Network pays it forward.



About Shannon Procise, Event Producer:

The host, Shannon May Procise, is the creator of Media Magic and the “Go-to Guide” for visionaries seeking to create community and cultivate raving fans. She has coached and trained thousands of people in event production, marketing, and business development. Shannon is a visionary, super connector, freedom catalyst, and founder of the Business Acceleration Network, a trailblazing community for business owners who are here to make an impact. Her expertise guides visionaries, entrepreneurs, and new thought leaders in effectively delivering their messages to the masses. Shannon is also a co-author of "The Law of Business Attraction - The Secret of Cooperative Success," which has become an Amazon #1 Bestseller.





Contact Info:

Name: Shannon Procise

Email: Send Email

Organization: Business Acceleration Network, Inc.

Address: 476 Hwy A1A Suite 4C, Satellite Beach, Fl 32937

Phone: 1-321-549-2128

Website: http://MediaMagicBootcamp.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/t0WOxeKB6go

Release ID: 89101262

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.