Amaris B. Clinic awarded the "Body Sculpting Medical Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific" for four years in a row by GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific

According to GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific, "the distinguished awards honour clinics and medical centres, who have been playing an increasingly critical role within the patient journey and in setting the highest standards in the delivery of care."

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaris B. Clinic was conferred the "Body Sculpting Medical Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific 2022" award at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Healthcare and Hospital Awards (2022) and the third edition of GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Specialist Clinic and Medical Centre Awards (2022). The prestigious event was held in Bangkok, Thailand on the 7th and 8th August 2022. The clinic's achievement was its fourth in successive years and exemplifies its commitment and dedication to patient care, service and results.

The award recognises excellence among medical care providers in the Asia Pacific region; nominees were ascertained based on consumer votes, market research reports, industry experts' opinions, and GlobalHealth Asia Pacific's healthcare knowledge. A panel of esteemed jurors then decided the winners under strict and unbiased protocol and etiquette.

Amaris B. Clinic has been providing quality medical aesthetics and surgical body sculpting treatments since its establishment in 2004. Led by Dr Ivan Puah, an MOH accredited liposuction doctor and Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, the clinic continues to uphold excellence in patient care and experience today.

Dr Ivan Puah's Proprietary MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo Technique for Modern Liposuction

Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director at Amaris B. Clinic, has been performing liposuction, corrective lipo, and gynecomastia surgery for over 15 years. This experience and knowledge led Dr Puah to develop the MDC-Sculpt®️Lipo technique successfully.

MDC stands for Multi-Dimensional Contouring. It effectively removes fat cells and therefore limits the future deposition of fat in the treated area. This proprietary approach's objectives are three-pronged; fat removal, precise body sculpting and skin tightening. These provide the impetus for successful and optimal contouring results.

Dr Ivan Puah advocates that body sculpting surgeries are 70 percent art and 30 percent science. The MDC-Sculpt®️Lipo technique allows for better efficacy and comprehensive fat removal. With his knowledge of aesthetics, Dr Puah can remove fat and sculpt a physique with natural-looking results via this technique. According to Dr Puah, the common areas of patient complaints include the face, armpits, back, abdomen, flanks, hips, thighs, pseudogynecomastia, knees and calves.

Dr Ivan Puah understands that no two physiques are alike; hence, there is no one-fits-all solution. The MDC-Sculpt®️Lipo technique enables him to be strategically precise in his approach to treating issues and delivering desirable results catered to individual needs. The MDC-Sculpt®️Lipo technique, compared to traditional liposuction, improves skin elasticity and keeps scarring to a minimum. It is gentler and less traumatising, resulting in faster recovery with lesser bruising and discomfort.

Liposuction Correction/Revision

Botched liposuction resulting in physical damage can lead to anxiety and depression. Dr Ivan Puah, with his extensive experience in corrective liposuction surgeries, reminds his patients that while some areas can be corrected, sites with more severe complications can only be partially improved at best. This helps a patient to be mentally prepared and is in line with the clinic's principle that a patient's wellbeing is always of utmost concern.

Dr Ivan Puah has also noticed a rise in patients suffering from paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare but permanent side effect of fat freezing. He uses the MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique to address the issues brought upon by PAH.

Amaris B. Clinic's Pledge in Dedicated Patient Care, Quality Assurance & Delivering Results

Since its inception in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has treated patients from Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and worldwide. The clinic is the go-to destination for people keen on facial and body sculpting procedures such as VASER, VASER Hi-Def Lipo, SmartLipo, liposuction, fat grafting, corrective lipo procedures and gynecomastia surgery.

At Amaris B. Clinic, body contouring and fat-removal surgical procedures are carried out in a MOH-accredited Operating Theatre. The Operating Theatre is equipped with modern surgical equipment, European monitoring systems, private suites, and 12-bed recovery units. This high standard is maintained with a yearly audit.

Experienced and qualified medical personnel, led by Dr Ivan Puah, are always at hand to ensure that a patient's wellbeing is taken care of when they step into the clinic. This diligence is extended to post-operative care, guiding them throughout the healing process.

Integrity, ethics, transparency, and commitment are high on the clinic's list of beliefs. Dr Ivan Puah and his team know how to manage realistic expectations and not overpromise or underdeliver results. This has been the critical factor in earning patients' trust, something the clinic has been successfully doing since 2004.

UT DR. IVAN PUAH

Dr Ivan Puah is the Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his VASER® Body Sculpting training in Colorado and Argentina. Dr Puah also received training and guidance in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, as well as dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco.

In Singapore, Dr Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore.

Dr Ivan Puah also holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers. Currently, Dr Puah is the appointed trainer for N-Cog Thread and Picocare Laser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered. Amaris B. Clinic was recognised as Body Sculpting Clinic of the Year in the Asia Pacific in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. The clinic was also awarded "2022 Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in the Asia Pacific" and "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific.

The clinic has also bagged the Best Innovative Treatments for Dr Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, Modern Liposuction With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique, from Daily Vanity's Spa & Hair Awards in 2022 and 2021, and Honeycombers' Love Local Awards 2021 - Editor's Choice Winner: Best Aesthetics Clinic In Singapore.

The clinic's signature treatments include: