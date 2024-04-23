Amasty Sets Up Google reCAPTCHA in Magento 2 for Enhanced Security

Google reCAPTCHA is a free service that protects Magento 2 sites from spam and abuse. It uses advanced risk analysis techniques to tell humans and bots apart. Magento 2 supports integrating Google reCAPTCHA, ensuring that only genuine users can engage with the site's key features like registration, login, and newsletter subscription. This guide provides a step-by-step process to set up Google reCAPTCHA in Magento 2 store.

Obtain reCAPTCHA Keys

First, one needs to register one's site with Google reCAPTCHA and obtain the unique site key and secret key. Follow these steps:

Visit the Google reCAPTCHA website.

Click on the Admin Console button at the top right corner.

button at the top right corner. Sign in with Google account if prompted.

Once in the console, click on the + button to create a new site.

button to create a new site. Enter label, select the reCAPTCHA version (v2 or v3 depending on preference), and add domain(s).

Accept the terms of service and submit the form.

It will provide with a site key and a secret key. Note them down as users will need them for Magento 2 configuration.

Enable reCAPTCHA in Magento 2

Next, configure Magento 2 to use Google reCAPTCHA:

Log into Magento 2 Admin Panel.

Navigate to Stores > Configuration > Security > Google reCAPTCHA .

. There might be a need to install the Google reCAPTCHA extension if it's not available by default. One can find it in the Magento Marketplace.

Once installed, the user will see various reCAPTCHA configurations available for different areas of site, such as customer login, registration, and newsletter subscription.

Configure reCAPTCHA Settings

For each section that a user wishes to protect with reCAPTCHA:

Enable reCAPTCHA by selecting "Yes".

Enter the Site Key and Secret Key obtained from Google.

and obtained from Google. Choose reCAPTCHA type (reCAPTCHA v2 is commonly used, with the "I am not a robot" checkbox).

Configure the remaining settings according to preferences, such as the theme and language.

Save configuration.

Test Configuration

After saving changes, it's essential to test the reCAPTCHA functionality site:

Open a private browsing window or clear browser cache.

Visit the areas of site where reCAPTCHA is enabled, such as the login or registration page.

Attempt to submit the form and ensure that the reCAPTCHA challenge appears and functions correctly.

Adjusting reCAPTCHA Settings as Needed

Depending on needs and the feedback from users, one may need to adjust the reCAPTCHA settings:

If there are too many false positives, consider switching to reCAPTCHA v3, which offers a more seamless experience by running in the background.

Keep an eye on the reCAPTCHA admin console on Google’s website to monitor traffic and adjust sensitivity settings.

Integrating Google reCAPTCHA into Magento 2 site is a straightforward process that significantly enhances site's security against spam and automated attacks. By following the steps outlined in this guide, users can ensure that their site is well-protected, while still providing a user-friendly experience for genuine visitors. Regularly review reCAPTCHA performance and adjust settings as needed to maintain the ideal balance between security and usability.

