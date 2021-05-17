Amazfit Sets Challenge to Explore Your Instinct with Sponsorships of Exciting Outdoor Sports Around the World

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, is expanding its worldwide sponsorship portfolio of adventurous outdoor sports. Championing the newly released Amazfit T-Rex Pro, the brand has sponsored three challenging competitions that embody the watch's spirit: Explore Your Instinct.



Amazfit, Explore Your Instinct with Sponsorships of Exciting Outdoor Sports

Toughness from the Inside Out

In the US and EMEA regions, Amazfit has partnered with Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand. The partnership launched on March 27th and will be present at a selection of events.

Built to be tough from the inside out, the shock-resistant Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests[1] and can cope with extreme conditions and challenges, making this rugged smartwatch the ideal companion for Spartan events, and other endurance and obstacle races.

Discover the Outdoors

With a water-resistance rating of 10ATM[2], the Amazfit T-Rex Pro equips 100 sports modes[3] include Outdoor Swimming, Sailing, Surfing, Outdoor Boating and Paddleboarding (SUP). In May, Amazfit will sponsor the All-Russian Zavidovo SUP Challenge - one of the top five SUP competitions globally[4], and the largest in Russia.

Powered by the BioTracker™ 2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, Amazfit T-Rex Pro performs precise heart rate monitoring[5] 24 hours a day and issues an alert if the heart rate is too high. If users feel uncomfortable at any time, they can check their blood-oxygen saturation level for a deeper understanding of their physical condition. In addition, the FirstBeat™ algorithm assesses specialized data such as maximum oxygen uptake[6], full recovery time and training load, to quantify achievements.

Connect with Your Natural Instinct

Earlier this year, Amazfit sponsored the ESOK Rally in Eskişehir, Turkey. Rally driving is a challenging endurance sport that demands peak fitness from its drivers and navigators. The 'Explore Your Instinct' sentiment aligns with the rally drivers' spirit of adventure as they race at high speeds through rugged terrain, raising heart rates and adrenalin due to the physical demands of this kind of driving.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a valuable training companion for rally drivers, as its heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring can measure stress levels, and its Driving mode can track driving distance, average speed, altitude, and heart rate through practice and races. The tough smartwatch also has a compass and supports four global navigation satellite systems[7], making it a useful partner in any preparation program.

Amazfit is proud to be a sponsor of these global sporting events and to support these enthusiastic and dedicated sports communities. Our partners and events share our spirit, and, like the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, encourage people to explore their instincts, push their limits, improve their performance, and achieve fitness and wellness goals.