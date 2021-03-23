Amazfit T-Rex Pro Will be Launched in Malaysia: A Tough Military-grade Smartwatch with Endurance to Match Your Own and up to 18 Days' Battery Life[1]

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, has launched the latest edition of its successful outdoor sports series of smartwatches, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, at a live virtual event 10pm, March 23.



Amazfit T-Rex Pro Will be Launched in Malaysia

In Malaysia, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro costs RM 659 and goes on sale April 4. Preorder at the Amazfit Official Store (https://shopee.com.my/amazfit.os) from March 24 and Dasher (https://shopee.com.my/dasher) from March 28.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro builds upon the popularity of the award-winning Amazfit T-Rex, first unveiled at CES 2020. Inspired by its predecessor's success, and through consistent innovation, Amazfit T-Rex Pro is with 15 military-grade tests[2]. New functionality also includes 10 ATM water-resistance[3], a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, the four global navigation satellite systems, a barometric altimeter, and more than 100 sports modes. Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to break out of your comfort zone.