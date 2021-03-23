Amazfit T-Rex Pro Will be Launched in Malaysia: A Tough Military-grade Smartwatch with Endurance to Match Your Own and up to 18 Days' Battery Life[1]

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, has launched the latest edition of its successful outdoor sports series of smartwatches, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, at a live virtual event 10pm, March 23.
In Malaysia, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro costs RM 659 and goes on sale April 4. Preorder at the Amazfit Official Store (https://shopee.com.my/amazfit.os) from March 24 and Dasher (https://shopee.com.my/dasher) from March 28.
The Amazfit T-Rex Pro builds upon the popularity of the award-winning Amazfit T-Rex, first unveiled at CES 2020. Inspired by its predecessor's success, and through consistent innovation, Amazfit T-Rex Pro is with 15 military-grade tests[2]. New functionality also includes 10 ATM water-resistance[3], a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, the four global navigation satellite systems, a barometric altimeter, and more than 100 sports modes. Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to break out of your comfort zone.
[1] The battery life may vary according to the settings, operation conditions and other factors. So the actual result may differ from the laboratory data.
[2] The relevant data on this topic comes from the following report: H202005252293-01EN-G2.
[3] In accordance with the GB/T 30106-2013 / ISO 22810:2010 standard, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro achieves a rating of 10 ATM, for a water-resistance of up to 100 meters, and is therefore suitable for splashes, snow, showering, swimming, snorkeling, or non-high-speed watersports. For more information, please visit the support page at: support.amazfit.com.