Amazon and 11st Launch New Amazon Global Store in Korea

Customers can now shop tens of millions of Amazon US products directly from 11st and enjoy free international delivery, great prices and world class customer service

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon and 11st today announced the launch of Amazon Global Store on 11st, a new way for customers in Korea to shop Amazon US selection. The launch brings one of the largest international selections available for online shopping in Korea, with tens of millions of products from more than 30 categories including PC, toys, fashion, consumer electronics, kitchen and more. For avid readers, the launch also makes Amazon Global Store on 11st Korea's most extensive bookstore, with millions of books available at customers' fingertips. Customers in Korea will experience Amazon's commitment to great prices, selection and convenience, while shopping directly on 11st by visiting 11st.kr/Amazon or the 11st app.



Amazon Global Store on 11st

"We are thrilled to bring Amazon Global Store to customers in Korea through 11st," said Somana Konganda, Director of Amazon Global. "11st shares our customer obsession, and together we are working to expand our product selection, give customers even greater value, and continually improve the shopping experience. Starting today, customers in Korea will be able to enjoy the most convenient way to shop global products, with free international shipping from the US."

In addition, customers who are SKT's 'Universe Pass' subscribers will benefit from free international delivery from Amazon US on an ever-growing range of millions of products on Amazon Global Store on 11st. Customers can look forward to receiving their orders within 6 – 10 working days, and select products will be available as fast as 4 - 6 working days. For a limited time, subscribers will enjoy the free shipping with no minimum spend*, while customers who are not subscribed to 'Universe Pass' will receive free international delivery with a minimum spend of 28,000 KRW.

"Today marks a proud day for us at 11st," said Sangho Lee, CEO of 11st. The launch of Amazon Global Store on 11st brings together the best of 11st's local know-how and Amazon's global retailing experience. We will continue to work hand in hand with our partners at Amazon to innovate and provide a convenient and safe shopping experience for customers in Korea. We invite all customers to visit the 11st app and website that they have become familiar with, and explore the tens of millions of new Amazon US items available to shop from."

In celebration of the launch, Amazon and 11st will be offering customers thousands of incredible deals, including:

Up to 50% off on PC products

Up to 50% off fashion brands

Up to 40% off on household products

Up to 30% off on Amazon devices including Echo Dot International Version

Konganda added, "Both 11st and Amazon teams are thrilled to invite you to explore this new shopping experience. We are only getting started and will continue to innovate on your behalf with the addition of many new services and product offerings in the future. It's still Day 1!"

To start shopping Amazon Global Store on 11st today, please download the 11st app or visit 11st.kr/Amazon.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

