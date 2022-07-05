Amazon Automation’s Most Well Kept Secret Is LivEcom’s Greatest Weapon

—

Alex Hamidzadeh is one of the co-founders of the fastest-growing AI-backed mass-market automation business LivEcom.Digital . The team has been managing over 100 brands since 2017 through Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI). AMI uses artificial intelligence to gather thousands of data points around large groups regarding the products being actively searched.



As Alex was growing up as a kid, he was surrounded by all things import and export. This was because Alex's father owns a shipping company that imports products from overseas to resell worldwide. It was through this experience that Alex began developing a love for business and selling products. Alex credits much of his success to his father's wisdom. To this day, Alex Hamidzadeh always treats his client's money as his own.



While attending junior college, Alex started designing skateboards with a friend. It was an experience that Alex was thankful for. It allowed him to go through creating, building and exiting a business. When Alex was in his fourth year in college, he decided to drop out and step into e-commerce full time. For the next five years, Alex spent all his time perfecting the art of e-commerce by learning from his mistakes and creating solutions for them.



During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Alex faced a new challenge with global supply chain issues and other restrictions with Amazon. To help strategically position his brands online for success, Alex set up facilities in his hometown of Los Angeles. This allows Alex to strengthen the domestic and international connections by stabilizing each brand's supply chain, maximizing results for his clients. To see how exactly (Click Here)



"This was some of the key elements that laid the foundation of Adaptive Market Intelligence," said a spokesperson for LivEcom. "Through Alex's background in the e-commerce and finance space, Alex has been able to bring his skill sets into growing LivEcom business further. The team hope to have over 1,000 thriving brands under management by 2024."

About Us: LivEcom built a system using AI to create consistent successful winning e-commerce brands that guarantee success before they even know what product they’re going to sell. The system they created is called Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI) and it’s been used by people like Warren Buffet and Jeff Bezos to make quality business decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Thomas Bauer

Email: Send Email

Organization: LivEcom

Phone: (817) 813-6444

Website: http://www.livecom.digital



Release ID: 89077500

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.