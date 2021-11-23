Amazon Singapore Black Friday 2021 Deals Preview

Enjoy Amazon Singapore's Black Friday deals from November 26 to 29, where shoppers can gain incredible savings and discounts across every category, including toys, baby, beauty, home, pc & electronics, groceries, and more.



For the first time ever, Amazon Singapore is giving shoppers the opportunity to snag 26 pairs of flight tickets to Seattle - the city where it all began for Amazon!



Customers can get a head-start on their holiday shopping list to truly enjoy the holiday season with Amazon.sg's largest selection of Holiday Gift Guides , including Holiday Toy Store, Tech & Gadget Store, Secret Santa lists, and more.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 November 2021 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) - Amazon is getting holiday shopping off to an early start by continuing its season of deep savings with thousands of Black Friday deals across multiple categories from brands including Apple, Fitbit, Philips, Lenovo, Ju.Ju.Be, Instant Pot, LEGO, Disney, Skin Inc, Sonos and more. From November 26 to 29, shoppers can find great gifts for themselves and loved ones, at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle on Amazon.sg. In addition, Prime members can enjoy unlimited, free local and international delivery with no minimum spend on eligible orders till December 31, 2021.





Win a Pair of Return Tickets to Seattle





On top of our incredible line up of deals this Black Friday, for the first time ever Amazon Singapore is giving shoppers the opportunity to win a pair of return tickets to Seattle - the city where it all began for Amazon in the USA. 26 pairs of flight tickets are up for grabs and to win, shoppers will have to make a purchase on Amazon.sg during the period of November 26 to 29, post a funny travel photo on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #BlackFridayAmazonSG #FlyMeToUSA and ensure that their post is made public. The contest runs from November 26 to December 3. T&Cs apply, head to Amazon.sg/FlyMeToUSAContest for more information.





Black Friday Deals Preview

The deals included below, and many more, will be available on various dates and times between November 26 to 29 on Amazon.sg, while stocks last. Get your shopping and gift lists ready to snag incredible discounts!



Sitewide Promotions

From November 26 to 29:

New to Amazon.sg?

Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card on your first purchase from November 26 to 29, no min. spend required



Get S$10 off S$40 on your first App purchase

New to Amazon Fresh?

Get S$20 off min. spend S$70 on your first order with the promo code FRESH20

Specially for Prime members

20% off Apple iPad Air in Space Grey, 64GB



S$150 off on newest Sonos Beam



SS$49 off Nintendo Switch Console OLED, currently at the lowest price in Singapore



Up to 35% off Fitbit



Up to 32% off Razer Gaming keyboards



Exclusive deals on Amazon Fresh across beer, wine & spirits, beauty, personal care & appliances, baby, toys and more

Bank Promotions:

Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card



when you spend S$150 or more on your DBS/POSB card on Amazon.sg .





when you spend S$100 or more on your GrabPay, OCBC or Standard Chartered Mastercard card on Amazon.sg .

Amazon.sg eGift Cards

Get a bonus S$5 eGift Card when you buy S$50 or more eGift Card in a single transaction.

Cross-category Promotions

From November 26 to 29, all customers can enjoy:

Buy 1 Get 1 on selected daily essentials (Grocery, Beer, Wine, Spirit, Household, Beauty, Pets Products, Baby Products and Personal Care & Toiletries)

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on hundreds of Electronics and Office products

S$20 off min. S$100 spend in Electronics, PC, Wireless & Home Entertainment

S$20 off min. S$80 spend across selected products under Toys

Up to 50% off on Baby & Toys

Up to 50% off Beauty, Health and Personal Care Appliances

Up to 40% off Home & Kitchen

Up to 40% off PC & Electronics

Up to 40% off Sports & Fashion

Up to 35% off on Beer, Wine & Spirits

Shop by Category

Keep a watch out for these limited-time deals dropping at various times between November 26 to 29:





Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home

51% off Philips Viva Collection Kettle

50% off Instant Vortex from Instant Pot

42% off Roborock S7 White Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

37% off Xiaomi MijiaAir Purifier

28% off Smeg 50s Style Kettle in Black & 20% off Smeg Toaster

26% off Philips Hue Indoor Lighting Luminaire

20% off Dyson V10 Absolute Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

60% off Sukin Botanical Body Wash, 1L

54% off Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush

50% off Neutrogena Rainbath Shower and Bath Gel

47% off Method Bath & Body Starter Brand Box

45% off Bioderma Sensibio H20

40% off L'Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar

36% off Omron Forehead Thermometer

35% off Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++

35% off Bioderma Atoderm Huile De Douche

19% off Philips Fresh Air Mask

PC, Gaming & Electronics

54% off Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2., exclusive to Amazon Singapore

Up to 50% off selected Sennheiser headphones

47% off Logitech Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

40% off Seagate BarraCuda Internal Hard Drive 4TB

Up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers

Up to 40% off on Fitbit and Garmin Fitness trackers

38% off Jabra Elite Active Earbuds Amazon Edition

32% off Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB

Up to 20% off Aftershokz; Additional S$20 savings on min. spend of S$100

Up to 15% off on selected Apple products, with lowest prices on latest Airpods

14% off Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in

S$200 off on GoPro

Toys, Books & Baby

60% off Ju.Ju.Be Be Cool Team Toki

46% off Skip Hop Fun Pack

45% off Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat

40% off LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box & 20% Bouquet Flowers

40% off VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2

40% off Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series - Black Panther Action Figure

32% off OXO TOT Infant Bath Tub

35% off selected bestselling books

Beer, Wine, Spirts

50% off Ruffino Prosecco DOC, 750ml

40% off Buffalo Trace Bourbon, 700ml

38% off Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne, 750ml

Support Small Businesses at amazon.sg/smallbusinesses

Up to 66% off selected products from Keababies

46% off Yvolution Strolly Compact Bike 3 & 40% off Yvolution My Buddy Wheels Rock'n'Roller

40% off Click and Grow Smart Garden

40% off LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe

40% off Snailax Massage Mat

35% off eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Go, Cordless Stick-Vacuum Cleaner

25% off Jomingo Beauty Value Gift Set

20% off selected products from Hook Coffee

Amazon Fresh

S$50 off S$150 min. spend on selected items under Household, Baby and more

Up to 40% off on selected items under Beauty, Toys, Baby products and more

Buy 3 get 10% off on selected items under Groceries, Alcohol, Pets & Baby

T&Cs apply to all promotions.





More Ways to Shop This Season

Holiday Gift Guides: Find the perfect gift for those closest to you with Amazon's largest selection of holiday gift guides, available earlier than ever at amazon.sg/holiday . Whether you're looking for gifts for Secret Santa with friends, or getting the home ready for the holiday season with festive decor, or even to shop for a furry friend, browse from our curated lists across categories.

Find the perfect gift for those closest to you with Amazon's largest selection of holiday gift guides, available earlier than ever at amazon.sg/holiday . Whether you're looking for gifts for Secret Santa with friends, or getting the home ready for the holiday season with festive decor, or even to shop for a furry friend, browse from our curated lists across categories. Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers .

: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers . Bank Promotions:

From November 26 to 29,



Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$150 or more on your DBS/POSB card on Amazon.sg .





Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$100 or more on your GrabPay, OCBC or Standard Chartered Mastercard card on Amazon.sg .



For more information, head to amazon.sg/bankpromotions

Amazon.sg eGift Cards offer a simple and convenient gifting experience. Shoppers can purchase eGift Cards at amazon.sg/giftcard and check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard .

offer a simple and convenient gifting experience. Shoppers can purchase eGift Cards at amazon.sg/giftcard and check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard . From November 26 to 29, get a bonus S$5 eGift Card when you buy S$50 or more eGift Card in a single transaction. For more information, visit amazon.sg/giftcardoffer

Corporate Gift Cards

From now till November 29,



Get 30% GrabRewards "points back" when you redeem a Amazon.sg Gift Card with your GrabReward points.





Get a 20% bonus Gift Card when you redeem a Amazon.sg Gift Card with your Dash, DBS, HSBC and UOB reward points.



For more information, head to amazon.sg/corporategc

T&Cs apply to all promotions.



Giving Back This Season

Amazon X Shop for Good Wishlist : Amazon makes it easier for customers to give back this holiday season. Customers can support local NPOs and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist – a depository of items they need the most. Shoppers keen to do good this holiday season can join Amazon's season of giving by donating through Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist , where we have a growing list of new NPOs joining the initiative including Singapore Children's Society, New Hope Community Services, Arc Children's Centre, SHINE, SADeaf, Willing Hearts, Beyond Social Services, Fei Yue, Blessings in a Bag, Children's Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), The Food Bank Singapore, Singapore Red Cross, and SOSD.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

Unlimited Free Local and International Delivery from now till December 31, 2021 : This holiday season, all customers can enjoy free local delivery with no minimum spend on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG and free international delivery with a minimum spend of S$40. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply.

: This holiday season, all customers can enjoy free local delivery with no minimum spend on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG and free international delivery with a minimum spend of S$40. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply. Reduced Price for Same Day Delivery on Amazon.sg : All customers enjoy reduced price Same Day delivery on items fulfilled by Amazon SG. Prime members can choose Same Day delivery for S$2.99, and non-Prime members pay S$3.99, from now till December 31, 2021.

: All customers enjoy reduced price Same Day delivery on items fulfilled by Amazon SG. Prime members can choose Same Day delivery for S$2.99, and non-Prime members pay S$3.99, from now till December 31, 2021. Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery : In addition to tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites, Prime members in Singapore can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, and more available on Amazon Fresh, all with free, ultra-fast two-hour delivery.





Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg .





Social Handles

Instagram : @Amazon.SG

Facebook : @Amazon.sg

#Amazon