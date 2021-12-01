Amazon Singapore commits to match customer donations to local charity, Glyph Community, expanding its wishlist initiative in Singapore

Glyph Community joins Amazon Singapore's growing list of nonprofits as part of the Amazon X Shop for Good wishlist initiative – a campaign that helps nonprofits meet their exact needs

To deliver smiles and support to underprivileged children in Singapore, Amazon Singapore will match customer donations made via Glyph Community's wishlist, donating up to SGD10,000 in cash

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2021 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - This holiday season, Amazon Singapore ("Amazon") is expanding its Delivering Smiles wishlist initiative to support a total of 16 local nonprofit organisations (NPOs) in Singapore and help them get the items they need. This includes matching customer donations of up to SGD10,000, made between 1 and 31 December 2021, to the wishlist of Glyph Community to help underprivileged children in Singapore.

The latest local charity to join the Amazon X Shop for Good wishlist initiative , Glyph Community helps underprivileged children develop through activities such as field trips, arts and crafts classes, and creates opportunities for them to apply learnings from the classroom.





Delivering smiles with customers through the holiday season

Amazon's wishlist initiative, started locally in 2020, makes giving and doing good hassle-free for customers. As customers shop on Amazon for their holiday plans and celebrations, they can simply click to purchase items via the wishlist of NPOs to support causes they are most passionate about.

Each NPO's wishlist is a depository of items their beneficiaries need the most in real-time and is updated regularly by the organisation. As such, through the wishlist, consumers can see the exact items and quantities the NPO needs, purchase them as if shopping for themselves, and have the donations delivered directly to the NPO's preferred location. While donating via the NPO's wishlist, customers can enjoy the same low prices and convenient shopping experience they have come to expect from Amazon.

As of today, 16 local NPOs are part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative : Arc Children's Centre, Beyond Social Services, Blessings in a Bag, Children's Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Engineering Good, Fei Yue, Glyph Community, New Hope Community Services, Singapore Red Cross, SHINE, Singapore Children's Society, The Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf), SOSD, The Food Bank Singapore, and Willing Hearts.

Between June 2020 and November 2021, participating NPOs received over 3,640 items through the wishlist initiative – including necessities such as milk formula, oscillation fans, air purifiers, canned food – amounting to over SGD$19,600 in value. These donations have helped more than 6,000 beneficiaries across Singapore.

Customers can join Amazon in its season of giving by shopping for an NPO's wishlist via amazon.sg/shopforgood

"Our wishlist initiative has grown extensively in the past two years to support 16 local nonprofit organisations across causes – from helping underprivileged children, low-income families, the elderly to animals in Singapore. I'm humbled to welcome Glyph Community as part of the initiative and look forward to collaborating with more local nonprofits to support Singaporeans from all walks of life. Through the holiday season and beyond, we hope this initiative continues to serve as a transparent and fuss-free way for shoppers to come together and donate items that the nonprofits need, while we safely deliver them to the beneficiaries," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore .

"This year continues to be challenging for us all, but we are not deterred from giving our best for others. Instead, we are even more committed and motivated to uplift those in need especially during this season of giving," said Tony Soh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre .

"The pandemic has been particularly difficult for children from disadvantaged backgrounds as they adjusted to virtual classes and hybrid learning, and missed out on bonding time with their classmates. Glyph is proud to partner with Amazon on this meaningful initiative where we're excited to expand our reach and support more children in Singapore. Regardless of their budget, members of the community can conveniently donate everyday items via our wishlist that the kids need to continue growing and learning, including batteries, painting and colouring kits, books, and toys. Every donation will go a long way in helping us curate development and enrichment classes to make learning fun, engaging, and interactive for children," said Si Hui Lim, Deputy Head (Corporate Sponsorships), Glyph Community .

Click here to view and donate items via Glyph Community's wishlist, and here to catch a glimpse of the impact that your donations will bring to these children.

Nonprofit organisations in Singapore keen to learn more about the wishlist initiative can find more information here .









Appendix: List of nonprofit organisations with Amazon.sg wishlists today

Arc Children's Centre

Arc Children's Centre is an independent charity day care centre that supports children between the ages of 3-18 years with cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Founded in 2011, the centre's vision is to provide a sanctuary for the children's continuing education, safety, and bonding.

Beyond Social Services

Beyond Social Services is a charity dedicated to helping children and youths from less privileged backgrounds break away from the poverty cycle. They provide guidance, care, and resources that enable families and communities to keep young people in school and out of trouble.

Blessings in a Bag

Blessings in a Bag (BIAB) is a non-profit organisation that bridges the gap between communities that have and those that don't. Through the 'Beyond Awesome' programme, they support up to 90 children and youth from under-resourced communities in Singapore, each of whom will benefit directly from receiving items on the Amazon wishlist.





Children's Wishing Well

Children's Wishing Well (CWW) is a non-profit organisation and fully-registered charity founded in 2002. CWW's services support more than 1,000 children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds in Singapore, through their educational and daily living needs, as well as equipping them with skills for their future so that they can become useful members of society and escape the poverty trap.

Club Rainbow (Singapore)

Established in 1992, Club Rainbow (Singapore) (CRS) is a non-profit organisation and charity with the mission to support and empower children with chronic illnesses and their families. Armed with the firm belief that every child deserves equal opportunities to lead a fulfilling and independent life, CRS supports these children and their families through social work intervention, therapy intervention, educational support, arts and vocational development.

Engineering Good

Engineering Good is a Singapore based charity that works to empower inclusivity for all through sustainable engineering and technology solutions. They focus on supporting 2 key groups: Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through engineering Assistive Technology and Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Communities through digital inclusion initiatives.

Fei Yue

Fei Yue is a not-for-profit voluntary welfare organisation established in 1991, with a mission to effect life transformation through the provision of quality social services, as one of the pioneers in counselling services.



Glyph Community

Glyph Community is a charitable organisation that is changing the way children learn & play through a proprietary developmental framework and a socially connected community, where children are able to develop socially, culturally, psychologically and intellectually. The Glyph experience is a learning journey built through environment, field trips, and people. Every child in Glyph is guided along a developmental framework as they grow from child to youth.



New Hope Community Services

New Hope Community Services is a social service agency and a member of the National Council of Social Services. Its goal goes beyond providing temporary shelter to the homeless in Singapore, seeking to infuse them with real hope to see their lives changed. Formed in 2003, New Hope has steadily expanded to meet the growing needs for temporary shelter in the community, running various services and programmes that help its clients break out of the poverty cycle and achieve long term financial resilience and independence.

Singapore Red Cross

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is a homegrown humanitarian organisation serving the vulnerable locally and internationally.

SHINE

SHINE Children and Youth Services is a registered charity and a member of the National Council of Social Service. It has been empowering children, youth, and their families in Singapore since 1976 and remain committed to enabling them to maximise their potential. SHINE serves around 5,000 students, aged 5-21 years old, each year.

Singapore Children's Society

Singapore Children's Society protects and nurtures children and youth of all races and religions. In 2020, the Society reached out to 34,654 children, youth and families in need. Established in 1952, its services have evolved to meet the changing needs of children. Today, Children's Society operates 12 service centres islandwide, offering services in the four categories of: Vulnerable Children and Youth, Children and Youth Services, Family Services, and Research and Advocacy.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf)

Established in 1955, the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) has been serving the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing community for the past six decades. SADeaf is a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), and is supported by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Education (MOE).



SOSD

SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to the welfare of Singapore's many street dogs. Its mission is to eliminate cruelty to and abandonment of animals, enhancing their welfare, and improving the lives of animals and humans, through rescue, education and advocacy.

The Food Bank Singapore

The Food Bank Singapore is a registered charity founded in 2012, with the mission to end food insecurity in Singapore through redistribution of food to more than 360-member beneficiary organisations. The public can deposit/donate their unused or unwanted foods which will then be collected and allocated to the needy via various channels through VWOs, Charities, Soup Kitchens.

Willing Hearts

A secular, non-affiliated charity, Willing Hearts is wholly run by volunteers, apart from a handful of staff. It operates a soup kitchen that prepares, cooks and distributes about 10,000 daily meals to over 70 locations island wide, 365 days a year. Beneficiaries include the elderly, the disabled, low income families, children from single parent families or otherwise poverty stricken families, and migrant workers in Singapore.

About Amazon X Shop for Good Wishlist campaign

The Amazon X Shop for Good Wishlist campaign is a joint effort by Amazon Singapore and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) to encourage shoppers to donate to nonprofit organisations (NPOs) by purchasing items listed on their Amazon.sg wishlists. Shop for Good is a collaborative initiative by NVPC's Company of Good that aims to bring stakeholders in the retail and e-commerce space together to make doing good a part of daily encounters. Check out the full list of NPO wishlists here .

About Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon's unique assets and culture.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

