Amazon Singapore to kick off the holiday season with thousands of deals and first-ever Amazon.sg House event during Black Friday

About Amazon

SINGAPORE -- 15 November 2022 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Singapore announced today thousands of incredible Black Friday deals on Amazon.sg will be available starting on Friday, November 25 at amazon.sg/blackfriday . Customers will be able to shop epic deals on top brands and must-have items across Electronics, Books, Toys, Beauty, Kitchen and Wine, including brands like LEGO, Ninja, Sony, Sennheiser and Sukin. In addition, Amazon Singapore is offering exciting deals from local and small and medium-sized businesses, such as bedding company, Epitex, boutique home fragrance studio, Hush Candle, and consumer electronic brand, PRISM+, and more. Prime members can also enjoy fast shipping on eligible products to arrive in time for the upcoming holiday celebrations.For the first time ever in Singapore, Amazon Singapore will be bringing Black Friday celebrations to members of the public through an engaging event showcase at Suntec City Mall, Atrium (Convention Centre) from 24 to 28 November.The Amazon.sg House will allow visitors to experience and celebrate the joy Amazon Singapore brings to the holiday shopping experience. From trying out the latest Nintendo Switch games at the gaming room, exploring beauty, health, and personal care at the beauty room, or grabbing a marker and letting your creativity run free at the at the coloring wall and LEGO station – there will be something for everyone to enjoy along with the preview of the wide range of deals and items available during Amazon.sg's Black Friday sales.In addition, Amazon Singapore is partnering with Huggs Coffee this Black Friday and will be providing free coffee at the Amazon.sg House. More details below.Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Singapore's Black Friday event, from November 25 through November 28, while supplies last. Specific product deals can be found below.In support of local brands and small businesses, Amazon Singapore will also be featuring special Black Friday promotions from brands such as Hush Candles, Epitex, PRISM+ and more. Enjoy discounts up to 40% on:In the spirit of giving during the holidays, Amazon is also ramping up support for underprivileged children in Singapore via local non-profit organizations (NPOs) that are part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative Arc Children's Centre, Blessings in a Bag, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children's Society will receive S$25,000 each in cash to help vulnerable children and youths in Singapore better learn, play, and develop in the long term. With Amazon's donation, 25,000 children in Singapore, aged between three and 21 years in Singapore will get greater access to better and more enrichment activities, meals, and medical care, among help with other needs.As people shop on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or everyday essentials, they can directly support the causes closest to their hearts by browsing the wishlists of items requested by NPOs – a depository of items they need the most. As of today, 16 NPOs in Singapore are part of theAmazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh & Fast on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #Amazon

