Amazon Singapore Launches 11.11 Sales for the First Time, Giving Customers Access to Incredible Holiday Savings

Customers can shop epic deals across categories with incredible discounts on top brands like Apple, Muji, Cerave, Nintendo, Lenovo, explore a wide selection from small businesses like Click and Grow, KeaBabies, Yvolution, and save on exciting daily promotions from November 11 to November 29

Amazon is launching its largest selection of holiday gift guides for Singapore shoppers, covering ideas for toys, books, Christmas décor, Secret Santa, and more

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2021 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today released 11.11 deals, giving customers the opportunity to start shopping now into the holiday season, across categories including toys, baby, beauty, home, electronics, groceries, and more on Amazon.sg . From November 11 to November 29, 2021, customers can enjoy deep discounts from brands including Apple, Muji, Click and Grow, KeaBabies and more. In celebration of Amazon Singapore's first-ever participation in 11.11 sales, all shoppers can watch a stand-up comedy show by Sharul Channa and Rishi Budhraani, premiering on amazon.sg/promotions on November 11, 2021. In addition, Prime members can enjoy unlimited, free local and international delivery with no minimum spend on eligible orders till December 31, 2021.



From November 12 to November 25, customers can enjoy a series of exciting deals with Brand Days, where different brands run special offers every day. Participating brands include Philips Signify, Panasonic, Ninja, Philips, Cuisinart, 3M, Vichy, Instant Pot, Skip Hop, Apple, Groupe Seb, Lenovo, Braun, Jabra, Logitech, Brabantia, Asus, Cerave, Snailax, Epitex, Rom&nd.

Early Holiday Shopping Deals

With thousands of deals available and a series of curated Holiday gift guides, Amazon is making it easier than ever to find great gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle. The deals kick off a month of shopping at amazon.sg/promotions till November 29, while stocks last.



Here's a peek into what to expect during the upcoming 11.11 at amazon.sg/double11 .



Amazon Fresh

Get S$20 off S$60 daily essentials across Health & Personal Care, Beauty, Baby, Pets, Toys and more

Buy 2 get extra 15% off Ice cream, Beverages, Beer, Wine & Spirits and more

Customers new to Amazon Fresh get S$15 off a min. spend of S$60 with promo code FRESH15



Toys, Books & Baby

Get up to 45% off Gerber Puffs

Get up to 40% off selected items from Leap Frog, including kids learning toys

Buy 2 get 20% off selected Activity and Assessment Books



Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home

Get up to 20% off selected items from Instant Pot, including the Duo 6 Quart Multicooker

Get up to 20% off selected items from Panasonic, including the Automatic Bread Maker and Microwave Oven

Get up to 15% off selected items from Muji



Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Get up to 35 % off selected items from La Roche Posay

Get up to 35 % off selected items from philosophy

Get up to 30% off selected items from Cerave



PC, Gaming & Electronics

Get vouchers of up to $50 off with Apple purchases

Get up to 50% off selected items from Lenovo including ThinkPad and Legion Laptops

Get up to 16% off selected items from Nintendo, including the Switch Console

Support Small Businesses at amazon.sg/smallbusinesses

Up to 50% off selected KeaBabies items including the Baby Wrap Carrier

Up to 46% off selected Yvolution items including the Baby Tricycle

Up to 40% off selected Snailax items including the Massage Mat and Therapy Heating Pad

Up to 40% off selected Click and Grow items including the Smart Garden

Up to 39% off selected MANSCAPED items including the Perfect Package 3.0 Kit

T&Cs apply to all promotions.



More Ways to Shop, All Season Long

Holiday Gift Guides : Find the perfect gift for those closest to you with Amazon's largest selection of holiday gift guides, available earlier than ever at amazon.sg/holiday . Whether you're looking for gifts for Secret Santa with friends, or getting the home ready for the holiday season with festive decor, or to even shop for a furry friend, browse from our curated lists across categories:

: Find the perfect gift for those closest to you with Amazon's largest selection of holiday gift guides, available earlier than ever at amazon.sg/holiday . Whether you're looking for gifts for Secret Santa with friends, or getting the home ready for the holiday season with festive decor, or to even shop for a furry friend, browse from our curated lists across categories: Holiday Toy Store



Tech & Gadgets Store



Holiday Beauty Parlour



Holiday Bookstore



Holiday Treats



Home & Holiday Décor



Secret Santa

Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers .

: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers . Amazon.sg eGift Cards offer a simple and convenient gifting experience. Consumers can shop for Gift Cards at amazon.sg/giftcard and check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard

offer a simple and convenient gifting experience. Consumers can shop for Gift Cards at amazon.sg/giftcard and check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard Bank Promotions on amazon.sg/bankpromotions

on amazon.sg/bankpromotions On 11.11.,



Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$150 or more on your DBS/POSB card on Amazon.sg . T&Cs apply.





Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$100 or more on your Standard Chartered Mastercard or OCBC card on Amazon.sg . T&Cs apply.



From Nov 12 to 25, get a S$5 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$60 or more on your Standard Chartered Mastercard, GrabPay or OCBC card on Amazon.sg

Corporate Gift Cards

From Nov 12 to 29,



Get 30% GrabReward "points back" credited automatically when you redeem a Amazon.sg Gift Card with your GrabReward points. T&Cs apply.





Get 20% bonus in Gift Card value when you redeem a Amazon.sg Gift Card with your UOB, HSBC, DBS and Dash points. T&Cs apply.



Giving Back This Season

Amazon X Shop for Good Wishlist : Amazon makes it easier for customers to give back this holiday season. Customers can support local NPOs and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist – a depository of items they need the most. Shoppers keen to do good this holiday season can join Amazon's season of giving by donating through Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist , where we have a growing list of new NPOs joining the initiative including Singapore Children's Society, New Hope Community Services, Arc Children's Centre, SHINE, SADeaf, Willing Hearts, Beyond Social Services, Fei Yue, Blessings in a Bag, Children's Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), The Food Bank Singapore, Singapore Red Cross, and SOSD.



Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

Unlimited Free Local and International Delivery from now till December 31, 2021 : This holiday season, all customers can enjoy free local delivery with no minimum spend and free international delivery with a minimum spend of S$40 on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply.

: This holiday season, all customers can enjoy free local delivery with no minimum spend and free international delivery with a minimum spend of S$40 on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply. Reduced Price for Same Day Delivery on Amazon.sg : All customers enjoy reduced price Same Day delivery on items fulfilled by Amazon SG. Prime members can choose Same Day delivery for $2.99, and non-Prime members pay $3.99, from now till December 31, 2021.

: All customers enjoy reduced price Same Day delivery on items fulfilled by Amazon SG. Prime members can choose Same Day delivery for $2.99, and non-Prime members pay $3.99, from now till December 31, 2021. Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery : In addition to tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites, Prime members in Singapore can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, and more available on Amazon Fresh, all with free, ultra-fast two-hour delivery.



Stand-Up Comedy Special

This holiday, Amazon is releasing a free stand-up comedy show for all Amazon customers featuring renowned local stand-up comedians, Sharul Channa and Rishi Budhraani . Kicking off on November 11, 2021, shoppers can catch the duo on amazon.sg/promotions . Sharul and Rishi are ready to spread laughter and smile this shopping season with jokes regarding their marriage life during the pandemic, how Singaporeans shop in the past and now as well as their ideas on features Amazon.sg has to include to be local. Runtime: Approximately 30 minutes.



Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime .