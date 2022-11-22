Amazon Singapore Unveils Sneak Peek into Top Black Friday 2022 Deals

Black Friday Deals Preview

Buy 2 get 5% off, buy 3 get 10% off across items from Amazon US or Amazon Japan

Buy 4 get 30% off selected items from health and personal care category

Buy 3 get extra 25% off selected items from health and personal care category

Get S$22 off S$100 from selected items from health and personal care category

Up to 57% off selected items from Oral-B

Up to 49% off selected items from Tide

Up to 40% off selected items from Renpho

Up to 40% off selected items from Finish

Up to 37% off selected items from ECOVER

Up to 30% off selected items from Wes Medical Care

Up to 50% off selected items from Sukin

Up to 50% off selected items from Gillette

Up to 50% off selected items from BULK HOMME

Up to 50% off selected items from Olay

Up to 45% off selected items from La Roche Posay

Up to 40% off selected items from VICHY

Up to 30% off selected items from FOREO

Up to 15% off selected items from Paula's Choice

Save S$20 when spending S$80 or more from Toys category

Get S$25 off S$80 across Hasbro items

Up to 60% off Barbie, Fisher-Price and other Mattel products

Free Lego City GWP LEGO CITY Fire Patrol Vehicle (45 pieces) with min spend of $79

Buy 2 get 10% for Tayo, Pororo

Up to 51% off selected items from MONOPOLY Games

Up to 49% off selected items from Transformers Action Figures

Up to 41% off selected items from Play-Doh

Up to 30% off selected items from LEGO

Buy 2 get 35% off selected items from Books category

Up to 49% off selected items from Philips Avent

Up to 30% off selected items from Silverette

Up to 41% off on mouse and keyboards from selected brands – Razer, Logitech, and more

Up to 30% off wearables from selected brands – Garmin, Samsung, and more

Up to 40% off selected items from Bose Audio and Entertainment

Up to 50% off selected items from Sennheiser

Up to 44% off selected items from Yamaha

Up to 43% off selected items from Jabra

Up to 36% off selected items from Sony

Up to 30% off selected items from Spigen

Up to 25% off selected items from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP

Get S$15 off S$75 from selected Home & Kitchen products

Get S$15 off S$150 across Tefal items

Buy 3 get 20% off for selected Home & Kitchen products

Free Muji bundle with min spend $70

S$5 off min spend S$50 on Muji

S$50 off min spend S$500 on Dyson, Sharp and more

Buy $100, get $11 off for SharkNinja

15% off no min spend on Philips Home & Kitchen products

$10 off min $200 spend on Bodum

$50 off min $399 spend on SodaStream, with Gift with purchase (SodaStream Carbonating Bottles Twin Pack Fuse Black, 1L)

$20 off min $100 spend on Table Matters, with Gift with purchase (Table Matters SB80001 Starry Blue Spoon, Small /Table Matters SB10045 Starry Blue Rice Bowl, 4.5" / Table Matters SB01002 Starry Blue Lotus Leaf Saucer)

$30 off min $200 spend on Weavve Home, with Gift with purchase (Weavve Home Eye Mask)

$15 off min $150 spend on Scanpan, Bee's Wrap, Stasher, PackIt, W&P and Monbento

Amazon Singapore's First-Ever Amazon.sg House

More Ways to Shop This Season

Amazon.sg House : Amazon Singapore is partnering with Huggs for Amazon.sg House, happening at Suntec City, Atrium (Convention Centre) from 24 to 28 November. Customers can also get a S$5 off S$40 Amazon.sg voucher with every purchase in participating Huggs outlets, while stocks last (T&Cs apply).

Holiday Gift Guides: Find the perfect gifts for your loved ones with Amazon's selection of holiday gift guides available at amazon.sg/christmas . Whether you're looking for Secret Santa gifts or getting your home ready for the festive season, Amazon gift guides have something for everyone, no matter your budget.

Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers .

Amazon.sg eGift Cards offer a simple and convenient gifting experience. Consumers can shop for Gift Cards at amazon.sg/giftcard and check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard .

From 25-28 Nov, get S$10 bonus with purchase of S$100 Amazon.sg eGift Card.

Bank Promotions with Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards: Enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg: From 25-28 November, get up to S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend on your DBS, Citi, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC or UOB cards. The Amazon.sg Gift Card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more details.

Partnership with PS Cafe: Treat yourselves with sweet deals and treats from our partner.

Free blackout cake for the first 400 Prime members between 25 to 28 Nov in PS.Cafe



$10 off $80 Amazon.sg voucher with every $100 spend in PS Café

Giving Back This Season

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

Unlimited Free Local and International Delivery : This holiday season, non-Prime customers can enjoy free local delivery on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG and international delivery with S$40 minimum spend. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply.

Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery : In addition to tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites, Prime members in Singapore can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, and more available on Amazon Fresh & Fast, all with free, two-hour scheduled delivery with a min. spend of S$60.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Mark your calendars for a weekend of savings as Amazon Singapore today revealed a sneak peek of the thousands of deals customers can shop during its Black Friday weekend, which kicks off on Friday, November 25, and runs through Monday, November 28. Shoppers who still have gifts to check off the lists can score incredible savings across various categories, as well as deep discounts on popular products and must-have items across health and personal care, beauty, toys, books, baby, electronics, household, and more, including Olay, Bose, Sennheiser, Tefal, Philips Avent, and more.In addition, customers can also shop exciting deals from local and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), such as bedding company, Epitex, boutique home fragrance studio, Hush Candle, and consumer electronic brand, PRISM+, and more. Plus, Prime members can enjoy unlimited, free local and international delivery with no minimum spend on eligible orders, just in time for the holiday celebrations.Below is a sneak peek into the top deals and products that will be available at various dates and times between November 25 and November 28, while supplies last. Customers can shop for Black Friday deals at amazon.sg/blackfriday In support of local brands and small businesses, Amazon Singapore will also be featuring special Black Friday promotions from brands such as Hush Candles, Epitex, PRISM+ and more. Enjoy discounts on: amazon.sg/smallbusinesses Amazon Singapore will also bring Black Friday celebrations to members of the public for the first-time ever, through an interactive event showcase at Suntec City Mall, Atrium (Convention Centre) from 24 to 28 November.All visitors can experience and celebrate the joy Amazon Singapore brings to the holiday shopping experience through the Amazon.sg House. From playing the latest Nintendo Switch games at the gaming room, exploring beauty, health, and personal care trends at the beauty room, or letting your little ones' creativity run free at the coloring wall and Lego station, there will be something for everyone to enjoy along with the preview of the wide range of deals and products available during Black Friday sales.Looking to save more? Visitors can also try their hands at engaging games, such as a word hunt with amazing prizes to be won. In addition, Amazon Singapore is partnering with Huggs Coffee this Black Friday and will be providing free coffee at the Amazon.sg House. More details below.*Terms and Conditions apply to all promotions listed above in this article.In the spirit of giving during the holidays, Amazon is donating a total of S$100,000 in cash to NPOs such as Arc Children's Centre, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children's Society to help vulnerable children and youths in Singapore better learn, play, and develop in the long-run.As people shop on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or everyday essentials, they can directly and transparently support their favorite causes by donating the items requested by NPOs on their wishlists – a depository of items they need the most. Amazon's donation, coupled with donations from the public through the NPOs' wishlists, will benefit more than 25,000 children in Singapore, aged between three and 21 years, increasing their access to better and more enrichment activities, meals, and medical care, among helping with other needs.Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh & Fast on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore

