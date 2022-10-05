Amazon Southeast Asia Seller Summit 2022 to empower small businesses to dream big

The first-ever two-day hybrid event on 26-27 October 2022 aims to help sellers grow their brand on a global scale with the theme ‘Small Businesses, Big Ambitions’

Be Inspired: With seller sharing and panels;

Learn: The latest tips and tools to sell from Amazon leaders;

Network: With other sellers, Amazon Seller ambassadors, and e-commerce service providers.

Opening address by Kelvin Woon, Regional Director (US Southeast), Enterprise Singapore.

Inspirational keynote by Tiffany Lung, retail analyst for Inside Retail Asia, on the 2023 outlook of Asian e-commerce trends and how brands can connect with consumers.

Panel discussion with top Amazon.com sellers: Pristine, KeaBabies, and Naoki Matcha on 'Building a Global Brand: Having the right mindset to succeed globally'.



New Amazon Global Selling Seller Ambassadors featured at the Amazon Southeast Asia Seller Summit 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2022 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – The Amazon Southeast Asia Seller Summit 2022 returns for its fourth edition on 26-27 October 2022, with the theme 'Small Businesses, Big Ambitions' and a bigger focus to support sellers in Singapore to expand their businesses online, locally and globally. For the first time ever, the Summit will be held in a hybrid format – online via an Event App, and in person at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center in Singapore.Sellers can expect to learn about the world-class logistics network and tools Amazon offers businesses to reach shoppers overseas with Amazon Global Selling (Day 1) and within Singapore on Amazon.sg (Day 2). Across both days, the Summit will include educational and advanced sessions on key e-commerce topics such as shipping and fulfillment, e-commerce store optimizations, sourcing, product research strategies, advertising, and brand building.Attendees can also look forward to networking with Amazon leaders – including Anand Palit, Head of Global Selling, Southeast Asia, and Jan Lim, Country Leader, Singapore Marketplace – as well as successful Amazon sellers – such as Naoki Matcha and Pristine – and third-party service providers. Teams from Amazon Advertising, Amazon Global Logistics, and Amazon's Seller University will also join the event.Commenting on global e-commerce growth opportunities,, said: "I have seen big ambitions from businesses in Singapore. To help local sellers realize their potential and take advantage of cross-border e-commerce, we have set the theme for our Summit as 'Small Businesses, Big Ambitions'. In these two days, we will push the boundaries to help local and small businesses discover innovative solutions, and use selling and advertising tools to build their strengths. Seller success is our success, and our mission is clear – to prepare and support local sellers so they can sustain their growth even beyond Singapore by selling on Amazon stores worldwide and thriving on an international playing field."Adding on about domestic e-commerce opportunities and selling online in Singapore,, said: "In Southeast Asia, Singaporeans form one of the highest proportions of digital consumers today and shopping online has quickly become a habit for many of us. As a growing number of people shop online, local businesses have more avenues to engage them and gain new customers. With Amazon.sg, local brands can access our increasing number of shoppers to build a prominent and sustainable presence in Singapore. I am excited for Day 2 of the Summit where we will cover how our tools and resources can help sellers tap on Amazon.sg to sell online and reach more customers in Singapore and beyond."The upcoming Summit will feature some of the new Global Selling seller ambassadors such as Naoki Matcha and Pristine, who have been successful on Amazon's international stores and have leveraged Amazon's services and fulfillment tools to scale their businesses globally."Having sold on Amazon since 2016 and being in a niche product category, we fully appreciate the importance of thinking globally from day 1. With Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), we easily reach and deliver our products to customers in the USA and the UK despite being based here. We consider it a great honor to be invited as a Global Selling seller ambassador and look forward to sharing our experience. We hope to give back to the seller community and help inspire the next wave of globally successful Singapore brands," said, a homegrown business that offers a wide range of specialty matcha blends."We never thought we could reach customers in the US, Canada and the UK from Singapore, before starting our journey with Amazon. We are glad that we decided to expand beyond Singapore after seeing the large international customer base Amazon has. Today, we have loyal international customers everywhere, and we have been able to delight them from our home base in Singapore because of Amazon's guidance and global network. Being a Global Selling seller ambassador is an affirmation of the progress we've made as a local business, and we would love to share our experience with other sellers at the upcoming Amazon Southeast Asia Seller Summit," said, a Singaporean home fragrance brand.To address local sellers' needs, the Summit has three core learning pillars:While Day 1 of the Summit (26 Oct) will focus on cross-border selling on Amazon.com and internationally, Day 2 (27 Oct) will dive into selling on Amazon.sg and in Singapore. Some key sessions include:For more information and event registration, please visit: https://sell.amazon.com.sg/seller-summit-2022 Naoki Matcha is a homegrown brand that curates and offers specialty matcha from different tea regions of Japan. Offering a selection of various grades of matcha, the brand is on a mission to share knowledge about Japanese matcha and help customers enjoy matcha in different ways. Pristine seeks to inspire rejuvenation with aromatherapy. With various products such as reed diffusers, scented candles and essential oils, Pristine is on a mission to consistently restore its customers back to their pristine condition – so that they can take on every day refreshed and with the clearest state of mind.Hashtag: #Amazon

About Amazon Global Selling

Amazon Global Selling helps businesses from anywhere in the world to launch a global business, reach Amazon customers around the world and build international brands. Through selling on Amazon online stores, sellers of different types and scale can reach Amazon's millions of Amazon customers worldwide, including 200 million+ Prime customers in overseas Amazon online stores; and more than five millions of business and institutional buyers in the USA, Europe, and Japan.



For more information about selling on Amazon, please visit http://sell.amazon.sg



