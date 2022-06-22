Ambassador Fernando Lugris of Uruguay believes Hong Kong will continue to contribute to the Sustainable Growth of China

—

H. E. Fernando Lugris, Ambassador of Uruguay to China and the Dean of the Latin America and Caribbean in China, expressed his appreciation for the crucial role that Hong Kong has been playing in the process of reform and opening-up of China’s economy. The well-developed financial system and service industry coupled with the high degree of openness of the Special Administrative Region always make it feel at home for foreigners.

According to Ambassador Lugris, Hong Kong has always been an important platform for Uruguay's trade with China and even with the whole Asia. This exhibits the special status of Hong Kong in China. Given its amazing financial system and extraordinary service industry, Hong Kong has long been considered the gateway to the world. By the same token, it has been fully recognized for its unique contribution to the economic growth of the country over the past 25 years with this special status. Hong Kong's palatial port and airport are doors through which foreign traders may enter comfortably and conveniently to do businesses in China.

Ambassador Lugris underlined the importance of the bilateral relations between the two countries, and that this long-term friendship is highly valued by the political circles in Uruguay. He hopes that, in the future, Uruguay can establish more ties with Hong Kong to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with China and to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results. The efforts and contributions of Hong Kong are indispensable to the sustainable economic growth and social development of China, Ambassador Lugris strongly believes that Hong Kong will continue to play a significant part in building a prosperous future of the country.

Contact Info:

Name: Amy Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: HE Digital

Website: http://www.41jishu.com



Release ID: 89077140

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.