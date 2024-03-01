PARIS, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Foundation confirms The McWhorter family’s engagement with Hermès is emblematic of dedication to the preservation and celebration of artisanal heritage, excellence, and the quest for the pinnacle of luxury. Hermès’s illustrious history and commitment to the quality of craftsmanship resonate profoundly with the McWhorter Family Trust, rendering it an exemplary ambassador within the assembly of the McWhorter family’s luxury assets investment portfolio.



The incorporation of Hermès into the McWhorter Family Trust’s list of esteemed investments marks a deliberate expansion of the McWhorter Family’s luxury asset portfolio. This action is reflective of a meticulously curated investment philosophy developed by Ambassador Noble McWhorter and his distinguishably evolving family legacy. The Trust’s strategy, predicated on a 50 to 100-year outlook, emphasizes extraordinary investments that promise to yield not only financial return but also cultural and historical significance. Hermès, with its storied legacy and unparalleled mastery in luxury leather goods, stands as a testament to this vision, heralding a new chapter of investment that bridges past, present, and future.

C.K. McWhorter, currently intricately structuring a Single Family Office (SFO), has tactically announced a significant, yet SEC-exempt, small acquisition in Hermès International. This investment underscores a pivotal expansion of the family’s asset base, aligning seamlessly with the McWhorter Trust's vision for long-term, extraordinary investment horizons.

Through adept navigation of financial frameworks, the Ambassador Noble has leveraged a sophisticated investment strategy that remains exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements, underscoring the discreet yet impactful nature of this financial engagement. This approach not only exemplifies the strategic discretion befitting an investor of McWhorter’s stature but also magnifies the influence wielded by private transactions in the echelons of high finance.

McWhorter Family & Trust Acknowledgements:

Hermès demonstrates a high level of commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, aligning its operations with sustainable development principles that span across various dimensions​​​​​​.

Environmental Stewardship: Hermès places a significant emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint and advancing towards net-zero emissions by 2050. The company has committed to science-based targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 50.4% for scopes 1 and 2, and by 58.1% for scope 3 emissions by 2030. Furthermore, Hermès aims for 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and complete renewable energy in its operations by 2030​​. This reflects a holistic approach to minimizing environmental impact, focusing on sustainable materials, circularity in production, and energy efficiency in its facilities.

Social Responsibility: The company fosters a culture of respect, inclusion, and the well-being of its employees, alongside maintaining high standards for its supply chain. It prioritizes the creation of quality jobs, supports local communities, and ensures the ethical treatment of animals. Hermès also emphasizes the transmission of its exceptional know-how through training and apprenticeships, ensuring the longevity of its artisanal skills​​.

Governance and Community Engagement: Hermès' governance structure oversees its strategic and operational management with a focus on sustainable development. This encompasses a vigilant approach to responsible sourcing, ensuring that suppliers adhere to environmental, ethical, and social standards. Hermès' commitment to responsible sourcing is evident in its long-term relationships with suppliers, emphasizing quality, innovation, and ethical practices. The company actively engages with stakeholders, including partnerships with organizations like WWF France, to strengthen the responsible management of its supply chains, particularly concerning precious hides, cashmere, and wood​​.

Through these concerted efforts, Hermès aligns itself with a comprehensive ESG strategy, setting a benchmark for luxury brands in sustainable and responsible business practices. This commitment not only ensures the preservation of the natural environment and promotes social well-being but also positions Hermès as a leader in the global luxury market, dedicated to upholding and advancing sustainability within the industry.

McWhorter Family Trust’s : Warrant Description- a quartet of emblems, each meticulously chosen to represent the multifaceted ethos of the McWhorter legacy. The first crest is the McWhorter Family Crest, a heraldic symbol signifying the enduring support and unity of the McWhorter Estate, embodying the family's rich heritage and foundational role in shaping their legacy. Adjacent to it, the McWhorter Trust Crest emerges, symbolizing the family's unwavering commitment to capital investment, illustrating a strategic vision that marries financial acumen with long-term growth objectives. Following this, the McWhorter Foundation Logo heralds the family’s philanthropic endeavors, signifying a pledge to leverage their investments in exemplary assets towards approved philanthropic causes, thus integrating financial success with social impact. Concluding this emblematic display is the symbol of Carter Kennedy Equity, a boutique private equity firm operating under the auspices of the McWhorter Family SFO. This emblem showcases a dedication to securing majority or significant stake investments, highlighting an aggressive yet discerning approach to capital deployment that seeks to foster growth, innovation, and leadership in the global marketplace. Together, these symbols weave a tapestry of legacy, commitment, philanthropy, and investment acumen that defines the McWhorter family's approach to wealth, responsibility, and societal contribution.

This noble alliance exemplifies the Trust's acumen in curating a collection of peerless luxury assets and illuminates its visionary path toward strategic growth and diversification. The McWhorter Family & Trust, celebrated for its discerning acquisition of assets of distinguished heritage, is poised for an era of augmented prosperity and distinction, with Hermès now serving as a cornerstone of its investment philosophy.

C.K. McWhorter, in a statement, articulated, “Endowing Hermès with the role of Ambassador within our McWhorter Family Trust's luxury assets portfolio is a testament to our dedication to celebrating artisanal heritage, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of unparalleled luxury. Hermès stands as a paragon of craftsmanship and storied history, resonating with our ethos and serving as a beacon for our collection of luxury endorsements.”

