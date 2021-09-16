Ambassadors from Over 20 Countries Visited H3C Group to Discover the Innovation Power Supporting High-quality Development

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the opening of the 4th China Quality Conference held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, a delegation of Ambassadors from over 20 countries visited H3C's Hangzhou headquarters, to find out how H3C's innovative solutions are empowering the digital transformation for a wide range of industries.

During the visit, Gary Huang, Senior Vice President and President of International Business of H3C, gave an introduction on the company's leading digital technologies and products, encompassing areas such as semiconductor chips, cloud services and infrastructure, networking, edge computing, and terminal devices. He also showcased H3C's achievements in advocating digital transformation and leading the development of the digital economy for both China and overseas.



A delegation of Ambassadors from over 20 countries visited H3C’s Hangzhou headquarters

Solid development as the foundation for high quality

The digital economy of today has entered a stage of accelerated technological innovation, where digital transformation is leading advances in product quality in almost every industry. According to the latest forecasts from IDC, by 2023, more than half of the global economy will be driven by digital products, services and experiences.

As a key driver and participant of this digital evolution, H3C has made a number of notable contributions. At H3C's Hangzhou Innovation Experience Center, the delegation of Ambassadors was introduced to H3C's Digital Brain, developed under the company's Cloud & AI Native strategy, as well as its efforts towards achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. They also learnt more about H3C's latest commercial products, including MagicHub, and core technological innovations such as Engiant 660, a high-end programmable network processor chip independently developed by H3C.

"Since its establishment, H3C has put quality as the foundation of everything we do – quality that is driven by constant innovation", said Huang. "By delivering the best products and solutions to our customers, we are able to fully empower the transformation and development of the global digital economy."

Behind these achievements is H3C's consistent approach itn improving the quality of its products and solutions over time. Based on its advanced Integrated Product Development (IPD) methodology, H3C has established a quality management model that places customer needs at its core. From inception to launch, each product must go through seven technical review points, involving more than 1,500 checks, and be subject to four thorough evaluation processes before it is considered ready to enter the market.

In addition to ensuring the quality of its market-ready products, H3C has also created the "Internal Pilot Office" for product verification, in order to trial out new products and solutions and gather feedback from within the company before introducing them to external customers.

Driving the acceleration of digital economy with innovation

Every year, H3C invests no less than 14% of its revenue in R&D. To date, more than 12,000 patent applications have been made, amongst which over 90% are invention-related patents. Through its "1+3+3" multi-dimensional innovation platform – representing one product development platform, three forward-looking research platforms and three technological collaboration platforms – as well as incentivization systems for general innovation and high-performing staff, H3C has built a powerful engine of technological innovation, working together with partners throughout the industry to enhance the value created by digital transformation.

Based on end-to-end innovation covering domains such as semiconductor chips, cloud services and infrastructure, networking, edge computing, and terminal devices, H3C will continue to play the roles of as a highly-engaged participant, a leader of digital industrialization as well as an important enabler for industrial digitalization.



The delegation of Ambassadors learned about H3C’s latest innovative products and solutions during the visit

H3C's pursuit of innovation-driven quality has enabled it to become a leader in the industry. The Group has held the top market share position in areas such as cloud platform, computing virtualization, data center and wireless network for years, as well as leading the field in both enterprise networks and network management software. While expanding overseas, H3C has established representative offices in eight overseas markets, with four new being set up. The company has built spare parts centers in 19 countries, covering 174 major cities with end-to-end capabilities in market development, project delivery and service support. In just a few short years, the company has built up strong international influence and a solid reputation for the H3C brand.

"Through this visit, H3C hopes that the distinguished delegation of Ambassadors will walk away with a fuller understanding of our products and solutions," said Huang. "More importantly, we hope that they can leverage the experiences and methodologies shared today and find ways of improving quality management and improvement in their own countries."

"Our vision at H3C is 'Shaping the Digital Future for a Better Life'. In order to achieve this, we operate by a principle of 'Quality First', always placing customer needs at the core, proactively promoting collaboration in international quality control, and making our own contributions to help people realize their aspirations," added Huang.