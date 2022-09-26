Amber Lounge, the World's Best Known F1 After Party, Partners with SO-COL to Launch NFT Memberships

Singapore, Sep 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Amber Lounge, the best-known F1 After Party in the world, is launching exclusive NFT-based VIP memberships with web3 company SO-COL. NFT holders can enjoy access and privileges at Amber Lounges at the F1 Grand Prix, FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and other destinations.



The Amber Lounge NFTs represent an exclusive club with over 2,000 memberships-on-the-blockchain available for purchase, granting NFT holders lifetime access to a range of Amber Lounge international VIP and global Pop-Up events frequented by high net worth and influential individuals across the globe including billionaires, celebrities and other jet-setters.



Amber Lounge is partnering with web3 NFT infrastructure company, SO-COL, founded by web3 key opinion leader Irene Zhao.



VIP Access to the Most Exclusive Formula One and World Cup Parties and Events



Some celebrity guests who have attended past events of Amber Lounge have included Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Richard Branson, Gordan Ramsay, Pamela Anderson, Kylie Minogue and supermodels such as Naomi Campbell, Josephine Skirver, Petra Nĕmcová and Victoria Silvstedt. Joining them this year would be prominent web3 founders who are also visiting Singapore for Token2049, right before Amber Lounge at Singapore Grand Prix.



Since its inception in 2003, Amber Lounge has been hosting exclusive and luxurious after-parties in many cities around the world, including their signature events following the Formula One circuit across key destinations such as Monaco, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Mexico City and Shanghai. Their post-race dusk-till-dawn events typically feature an all-night party with live world-renowned DJs. In 2018, it hosted Fernando Alonso's retirement farewell party; in 2016 Nico Rosberg celebrated his World Drivers' Championship win at the Amber Lounge in Abu Dhabi.



2000 Lifetime Club Membership NFTs To Be Launched at Singapore Grand Prix



Shark Membership NFTs will be available for minting during the Singapore Grand Prix that will grant NFT owners lifetime access to all Amber Lounge events globally. Whale Membership NFTs that include more privileges will be released in the following months.



Prominent web2 and web3 KOLs have been invited to join Amber Lounge's NFT membership program, and a series of drops to these KOLs will be progressively unveiled leading to Singapore F1.



Amber shareholders include the principals behind prominent global investment group Catcha Group, CEO Cher Ng who co-founded ZOUK Kuala Lumpur, and Managing Director, Jeanette Tan, who brought the renowned "The Box" to Asia.



It also includes former Parliamentarian of Singapore, Calvin Cheng, who recently established an NFT and fan token investment company that was granted a virtual asset licence from Dubai alongside Binance, FTX and Crypto.com.



Calvin Cheng said, "Web3 opens a whole new world of possibilities for membership programs. The better the events are, the more the memberships are worth. More importantly, there is an instant and global market for the trade of these memberships-on-the-blockchain. Imagine turning up to Amber Lounge at the World Cup knowing football stars and celebrities are inside. Tables and tickets are sold out. Only Members are guaranteed access. One quickly goes to an NFT marketplace to buy an Amber Lounge membership!"



Crypto-savvy clients will be pleased to know that the Amber Lounge NFTs work with standard Web3 wallets. Designed with a user-friendly interface and features, Web2 account login with Google and Facebook, and credit card payment will make the NFTs accessible for everyone.



Irene Zhao, co-founder of SO-COL, generated S$7.5 million of NFT sales of her own photos in 10 days earlier this year. She commented, "We are very honoured to partner with Amber Lounge. We hope to bring our NFT experience to one of the best known party brands in the world."



About Amber Lounge



Amber Lounge is a VIP luxury party host that holds events in key cities across the globe, including the world's most exclusive luxe lifestyle events following key Grand Prix destinations. Founded in 2003, Amber Lounge has become a world-renowned organisation for exceptional experiences from extravagant fashion shows and exhilarating dusk-till-dawn parties around the globe. Amber Lounge events are commonly frequented by billionaires, celebrities and other jet-setters.



In 2022, Catcha Group acquired Amber Lounge and launched the Amber Lounge NFT memberships initiative. Each NFT represents a lifetime membership granting the holder global access to Amber Lounge events, along with other perks. Representing Amber Lounge's first foray into an expanding Metaverse initiative, Amber Lounge NFTs are the world's first high-profile NFT-based memberships to be launched by a global luxe lifestyle events company.



