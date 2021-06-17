Ambit Energy Japan Announces New Service Plan: Free Fridays®

"Ambit Free Fridays" makes every Friday Premium Friday

OSAKA, Japan, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambit Energy Japan GK released the Free Fridays® plan, which offers free electricity every Friday.

"We are excited to introduce millions of new customers to this first-of-its-kind product which provides a sense of security on Fridays," said Stephen Wagner, general manager of Ambit Energy Japan. "Spending quality time at home has become increasingly important as everyone continues to navigate different everyday challenges. With this plan, our customers enjoy hassle-free hours every Friday."

Applications for the Free Fridays® plan are open to customers on a Lighting B plan or equivalent in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Hokuriku, Chubu, and Kyushu areas, and customers on a Lighting A plan or equivalent in Kansai, Chugoku, and Shikoku areas.

With a plan fee (starting at 330 yen depending on capacity for customers in the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Hokuriku, Chubu, and Kyushu areas, and 1,650 yen for customers in Kansai, Chugoku, and Shikoku areas), customers can take advantage of a full discount on their energy consumption every Friday*.

Additional plan information can be found here: (link to homepage):

https://www.ambitenergy.co.jp/general-terms-and-conditions

*Fair Usage Policy of up to 17% cap of customer's monthly usage applies

Customer Inquiries

0120-907-830 (Toll-free) Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

About Ambit Energy Japan

Ambit Energy provides electricity and natural gas services in deregulated markets across the United States, Japan and Canada, primarily marketed through a direct sales channel of more than 500,000 Independent Consultants. Ambit Energy Japan was established in 2017 as Ambit's first international market. Ambit operates with one simple goal in mind: to be the finest and most-respected retail energy provider. To that end, the Ambit team has built an award-winning Customer Care Center, as well as great relationships with energy partners, consultants and customers alike. For more information about Ambit Energy Japan, visit https://www.ambitenergy.co.jp/

