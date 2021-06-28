Ambow Education Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
"We are pleased to start 2021 with better-than-expected first quarter results, highlighted by a 43.5% year-over-year increase in total revenues, thanks to the strong execution of our overall strategy which focuses on operational improvements," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Specifically, we further revived solid gross margin expansion for both of our CP&CE Programs and K-12 Schools segments during the quarter, lifting it even higher than the same period in 2019. As a prominent education brand in China, we remain committed to delivering in-demand and high-quality educational services for our learners in their pursuit of academic and professional excellence."
"Supported by our industry-leading intelligent education products, we endeavor to provide superior online talent training to address various career enhancement needs. For example, we cooperated with Kylinsoft to provide a suite of education services across a series of Kylinsoft operating system products, spanning training courses, certification programs, internship placement, employment services and industrial colleges. We also formed a strategic cooperation with Adobe Authorized Training Centre to provide international certification services for Chinese students. Meanwhile, we further integrated advanced technology into our educational services to increase our competitiveness. We launched a blockchain-based career-oriented education skills recognition system to redefine educational accreditation for professional talents. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on harnessing our technological capabilities to offer a broader range of education services in China and U.S., while enhancing operating efficiency. We believe these efforts, coupled with our 20-year proven track record in the education sector, will help us grow our overall business while delivering long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 43.5% to RMB129.6 million (US$19.8 million) from RMB90.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired and consolidated by the Company from March 2020.
- Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 287.8% to RMB44.6 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 34.4%, compared with 12.7% for the first quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
- Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17.5% to RMB59.8 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB50.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to more expenses related to NewSchool compared to the first quarter of 2020 as the consolidation of NewSchool started in March 2020.
- Operating loss for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB15.2 million (US$2.3 million), compared to operating loss of RMB39.3 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB14.3 million (US$2.2 million), or RMB0.31 (US$0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of RMB6.0 million, or RMB0.14 (US$0.02) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of RMB40.3 million, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB34.3 million or RMB0.79 (US$0.11) per basic and diluted share.
- As of March 31, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB281.4 million (US$42.9 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB121.4 million (US$18.5 million), short-term investments of RMB158.2 million (US$24.1 million) and restricted cash of RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million).
- As of March 31, 2021, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB181.3 million (US$27.7 million), representing a 10.8% increase compared with RMB163.7 million as of December 31, 2020, mainly attributable to the tuition and fees collected at K-12 business segment for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, and increase in deferred revenue at CP&CE business segment.
The Company's first quarter 2021 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5518 as of March 31, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0808 as of March 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
As of March 31,
|
As of December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
18,526
|
121,381
|
118,821
|
Restricted cash
|
271
|
1,773
|
824
|
Short term investments, available for sale
|
11,326
|
74,206
|
117,854
|
Short term investments, held to maturity
|
12,821
|
84,000
|
45,000
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
2,863
|
18,758
|
20,972
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
464
|
3,037
|
3,024
|
Prepaid and other current assets, net
|
18,184
|
119,136
|
117,634
|
Total current assets
|
64,455
|
422,291
|
424,129
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
21,483
|
140,751
|
144,492
|
Land use rights, net
|
260
|
1,704
|
1,715
|
Intangible assets, net
|
8,287
|
54,296
|
54,808
|
Goodwill
|
3,924
|
25,710
|
25,710
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
901
|
5,903
|
6,338
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
36,775
|
240,945
|
247,608
|
Finance lease right-of-use asset
|
870
|
5,700
|
5,850
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
21,700
|
142,176
|
139,067
|
Total non-current assets
|
94,200
|
617,185
|
625,588
|
Total assets
|
158,655
|
1,039,476
|
1,049,717
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowing *
|
1,526
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Deferred revenue *
|
27,676
|
181,325
|
163,699
|
Accounts payable *
|
2,795
|
18,311
|
19,423
|
Accrued and other liabilities *
|
31,273
|
204,895
|
209,590
|
Income taxes payable, current *
|
28,298
|
185,403
|
184,638
|
Amounts due to related parties *
|
388
|
2,543
|
2,543
|
Operating lease liability, current *
|
7,506
|
49,177
|
53,702
|
Total current liabilities
|
99,462
|
651,654
|
643,595
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Long-term borrowing
|
1,475
|
9,662
|
9,594
|
Other non-current liabilities *
|
29
|
189
|
292
|
Income taxes payable, non-current *
|
5,368
|
35,173
|
34,763
|
Operating lease liability, non-current *
|
32,944
|
215,843
|
220,319
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
39,816
|
260,867
|
264,968
|
Total liabilities
|
139,278
|
912,521
|
908,563
|
EQUITY
|
Preferred shares
|
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Class A Ordinary shares
|
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and
|
121
|
794
|
794
|
Class C Ordinary shares
|
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
|
14
|
90
|
90
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
541,117
|
3,545,292
|
3,545,073
|
Statutory reserve
|
643
|
4,210
|
4,210
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(524,051)
|
(3,433,475)
|
(3,419,146)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,870
|
12,254
|
12,101
|
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
|
19,714
|
129,165
|
143,122
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(337)
|
(2,210)
|
(1,968)
|
Total equity
|
19,377
|
126,955
|
141,154
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
158,655
|
1,039,476
|
1,049,717
|
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
For the three months ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
NET REVENUES
|
Educational program and services
|
19,768
|
129,514
|
90,267
|
Intelligent program and services
|
14
|
91
|
12
|
Total net revenues
|
19,782
|
129,605
|
90,279
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
Educational program and services
|
(12,796)
|
(83,839)
|
(77,433)
|
Intelligent program and services
|
(175)
|
(1,144)
|
(1,298)
|
Total cost of revenues
|
(12,971)
|
(84,983)
|
(78,731)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
6,811
|
44,622
|
11,548
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing
|
(1,679)
|
(11,000)
|
(10,549)
|
General and administrative
|
(7,165)
|
(46,945)
|
(39,201)
|
Research and development
|
(282)
|
(1,845)
|
(1,131)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(9,126)
|
(59,790)
|
(50,881)
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
(2,315)
|
(15,168)
|
(39,333)
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
Interest income
|
314
|
2,060
|
1,990
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
33
|
215
|
26
|
Other (loss) income, net
|
(143)
|
(940)
|
1,406
|
Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries
|
22
|
144
|
-
|
Gain on the bargain purchase
|
-
|
-
|
40,273
|
Gain on sale of investment available for sale
|
114
|
747
|
526
|
Total other income
|
340
|
2,226
|
44,221
|
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-
|
(1,975)
|
(12,942)
|
4,888
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(249)
|
(1,629)
|
739
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
(2,224)
|
(14,571)
|
5,627
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(37)
|
(242)
|
(412)
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
|
(2,187)
|
(14,329)
|
6,039
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
(2,224)
|
(14,571)
|
5,627
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
18
|
115
|
433
|
Unrealized gains on short term investments
|
Unrealized holding gains arising during period
|
89
|
582
|
441
|
Less: reclassification adjustment for gains included in net
|
83
|
544
|
287
|
Other comprehensive income
|
24
|
153
|
587
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|
(2,200)
|
(14,418)
|
6,214
|
Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted
|
(0.05)
|
(0.31)
|
0.14
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted
|
46,635,997
|
46,635,997
|
43,570,918
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
|
Accumulated
|
Class A Ordinary
|
Class C Ordinary
|
Additional
|
other
|
Non-
|
shares
|
shares
|
paid-in
|
Statutory
|
Accumulated
|
comprehensive
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
capital
|
reserves
|
deficit
|
income
|
Interest
|
Equity
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Balance as of January 1,
|
41,923,276
|
794
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,545,073
|
4,210
|
(3,419,146)
|
12,101
|
(1,968)
|
141,154
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
219
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
219
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
12,500
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
115
|
-
|
115
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
-
|
38
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(14,329)
|
-
|
(242)
|
(14,571)
|
Balance as of March 31,
|
41,935,776
|
794
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,545,292
|
4,210
|
(3,433,475)
|
12,254
|
(2,210)
|
126,955
|
Balance as of January 1,
|
38,858,199
|
730
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,745
|
20,185
|
(3,371,815)
|
6,341
|
(680)
|
163,596
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
238
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
238
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
12,500
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
433
|
-
|
433
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
154
|
-
|
154
|
Impact on adoption of ASC
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(594)
|
-
|
-
|
(594)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,039
|
-
|
(412)
|
5,627
|
Balance as of March 31,
|
38,870,699
|
730
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,983
|
20,185
|
(3,366,370)
|
6,928
|
(1,092)
|
169,454
|
Discussion of Segment Operations
|
(All amounts in thousands)
|
For the three months ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
(All amounts in thousands)
|
NET REVENUES
|
K-12 Schools
|
10,822
|
70,902
|
41,411
|
CP&CE Programs
|
8,960
|
58,703
|
48,868
|
Total net revenues
|
19,782
|
129,605
|
90,279
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
K-12 Schools
|
(6,958)
|
(45,589)
|
(33,429)
|
CP&CE Programs
|
(6,013)
|
(39,394)
|
(45,302)
|
Total cost of revenues
|
(12,971)
|
(84,983)
|
(78,731)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
K-12 Schools
|
3,864
|
25,313
|
7,982
|
CP&CE Programs
|
2,947
|
19,309
|
3,566
|
Total gross profit
|
6,811
|
44,622
|
11,548
