Ambow Education Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

"We are pleased to start 2021 with better-than-expected first quarter results, highlighted by a 43.5% year-over-year increase in total revenues, thanks to the strong execution of our overall strategy which focuses on operational improvements," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Specifically, we further revived solid gross margin expansion for both of our CP&CE Programs and K-12 Schools segments during the quarter, lifting it even higher than the same period in 2019. As a prominent education brand in China, we remain committed to delivering in-demand and high-quality educational services for our learners in their pursuit of academic and professional excellence."

"Supported by our industry-leading intelligent education products, we endeavor to provide superior online talent training to address various career enhancement needs. For example, we cooperated with Kylinsoft to provide a suite of education services across a series of Kylinsoft operating system products, spanning training courses, certification programs, internship placement, employment services and industrial colleges. We also formed a strategic cooperation with Adobe Authorized Training Centre to provide international certification services for Chinese students. Meanwhile, we further integrated advanced technology into our educational services to increase our competitiveness. We launched a blockchain-based career-oriented education skills recognition system to redefine educational accreditation for professional talents. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on harnessing our technological capabilities to offer a broader range of education services in China and U.S., while enhancing operating efficiency. We believe these efforts, coupled with our 20-year proven track record in the education sector, will help us grow our overall business while delivering long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 43.5% to RMB129.6 million ( US$19.8 million ) from RMB90.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired and consolidated by the Company from March 2020 .

for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 43.5% to ( ) from in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired and consolidated by the Company from . Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 287.8% to RMB44.6 million ( US$6.8 million ) from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 34.4%, compared with 12.7% for the first quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.

for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 287.8% to ( ) from in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 34.4%, compared with 12.7% for the first quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17.5% to RMB59.8 million ( US$9.1 million ) from RMB50.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to more expenses related to NewSchool compared to the first quarter of 2020 as the consolidation of NewSchool started in March 2020 .

for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17.5% to ( ) from in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to more expenses related to NewSchool compared to the first quarter of 2020 as the consolidation of NewSchool started in . Operating los s for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB15.2 million ( US$2.3 million ), compared to operating loss of RMB39.3 million in the same period of 2020.

for the first quarter of 2021 was ( ), compared to operating loss of in the same period of 2020. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB14.3 million ( US$2.2 million ), or RMB0.31 (US$0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of RMB6.0 million , or RMB0.14 (US$0.02) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of RMB40.3 million , net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB34.3 million or RMB0.79 (US$0.11) per basic and diluted share.

for the first quarter of 2021 was ( ), or per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of , or per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of , net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was or per basic and diluted share. As of March 31, 2021 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB281.4 million ( US$42.9 million ), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB121.4 million ( US$18.5 million ), short-term investments of RMB158.2 million ( US$24.1 million ) and restricted cash of RMB1.8 million ( US$0.3 million ).

, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of ( ), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of ( ), short-term investments of ( ) and restricted cash of ( ). As of March 31, 2021 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB181.3 million ( US$27.7 million ), representing a 10.8% increase compared with RMB163.7 million as of December 31, 2020 , mainly attributable to the tuition and fees collected at K-12 business segment for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, and increase in deferred revenue at CP&CE business segment.

The Company's first quarter 2021 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5518 as of March 31, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0808 as of March 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of March 31,

As of December 31,







2021

2020







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



18,526

121,381

118,821

Restricted cash



271

1,773

824

Short term investments, available for sale



11,326

74,206

117,854

Short term investments, held to maturity



12,821

84,000

45,000

Accounts receivable, net



2,863

18,758

20,972

Amounts due from related parties



464

3,037

3,024

Prepaid and other current assets, net



18,184

119,136

117,634

Total current assets



64,455

422,291

424,129

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



21,483

140,751

144,492

Land use rights, net



260

1,704

1,715

Intangible assets, net



8,287

54,296

54,808

Goodwill



3,924

25,710

25,710

Deferred tax assets, net



901

5,903

6,338

Operating lease right-of-use asset



36,775

240,945

247,608

Finance lease right-of-use asset



870

5,700

5,850

Other non-current assets, net



21,700

142,176

139,067

Total non-current assets



94,200

617,185

625,588



















Total assets



158,655

1,039,476

1,049,717



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowing *



1,526

10,000

10,000

Deferred revenue *



27,676

181,325

163,699

Accounts payable *



2,795

18,311

19,423

Accrued and other liabilities *



31,273

204,895

209,590

Income taxes payable, current *



28,298

185,403

184,638

Amounts due to related parties *



388

2,543

2,543

Operating lease liability, current *



7,506

49,177

53,702

Total current liabilities



99,462

651,654

643,595

Non-current liabilities:















Long-term borrowing



1,475

9,662

9,594

Other non-current liabilities *



29

189

292

Income taxes payable, non-current *



5,368

35,173

34,763

Operating lease liability, non-current *



32,944

215,843

220,319

Total non-current liabilities



39,816

260,867

264,968



















Total liabilities



139,278

912,521

908,563



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

66,666,667 shares authorized, 41,923,276

and 41,935,776 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

March 31, 2021, respectively)



121

794

794

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021,

respectively)



14

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



541,117

3,545,292

3,545,073

Statutory reserve



643

4,210

4,210

Accumulated deficit



(524,051)

(3,433,475)

(3,419,146)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,870

12,254

12,101

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



19,714

129,165

143,122

Non-controlling interests



(337)

(2,210)

(1,968)

Total equity



19,377

126,955

141,154

Total liabilities and equity



158,655

1,039,476

1,049,717



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





For the three months ended March 31,



2021

2021

2020



US$

RMB

RMB













NET REVENUES











Educational program and services

19,768

129,514

90,267 Intelligent program and services

14

91

12 Total net revenues

19,782

129,605

90,279 COST OF REVENUES











Educational program and services

(12,796)

(83,839)

(77,433) Intelligent program and services

(175)

(1,144)

(1,298) Total cost of revenues

(12,971)

(84,983)

(78,731)













GROSS PROFIT

6,811

44,622

11,548 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

(1,679)

(11,000)

(10,549) General and administrative

(7,165)

(46,945)

(39,201) Research and development

(282)

(1,845)

(1,131) Total operating expenses

(9,126)

(59,790)

(50,881)













OPERATING LOSS

(2,315)

(15,168)

(39,333)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)











Interest income

314

2,060

1,990 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

33

215

26 Other (loss) income, net

(143)

(940)

1,406 Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries

22

144

- Gain on the bargain purchase

-

-

40,273 Gain on sale of investment available for sale

114

747

526 Total other income

340

2,226

44,221













(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING INTEREST

(1,975)

(12,942)

4,888 Income tax (expense) benefit

(249)

(1,629)

739













NET (LOSS) INCOME

(2,224)

(14,571)

5,627 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(37)

(242)

(412)













NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

(2,187)

(14,329)

6,039













NET (LOSS) INCOME

(2,224)

(14,571)

5,627













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX











Foreign currency translation adjustments

18

115

433 Unrealized gains on short term investments











Unrealized holding gains arising during period

89

582

441 Less: reclassification adjustment for gains included in net

income

83

544

287 Other comprehensive income

24

153

587













TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(2,200)

(14,418)

6,214













Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted

(0.05)

(0.31)

0.14













Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted

net (loss) income per share

46,635,997

46,635,997

43,570,918

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)









































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity





































Accumulated









Class A Ordinary

Class C Ordinary

Additional









other

Non-





shares

shares

paid-in

Statutory

Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

Total



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

reserves

deficit

income

Interest

Equity





RMB





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Balance as of January 1,

2021 41,923,276

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,073

4,210

(3,419,146)

12,101

(1,968)

141,154 Share-based compensation -

-

-

-

219

-

-

-

-

219 Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award 12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

- Foreign currency translation

adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

115

-

115 Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes -

-

-

-

-

-

-

38

-

38 Net loss -

-

-

-

-

-

(14,329)

-

(242)

(14,571) Balance as of March 31,

2021 41,935,776

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,292

4,210

(3,433,475)

12,254

(2,210)

126,955















































































Balance as of January 1,

2020 38,858,199

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,745

20,185

(3,371,815)

6,341

(680)

163,596 Share-based compensation -

-

-

-

238

-

-

-

-

238 Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award 12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

- Foreign currency translation

adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

433

-

433 Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes -

-

-

-

-

-

-

154

-

154 Impact on adoption of ASC

326 -

-

-

-

-

-

(594)

-

-

(594) Net income/(loss) -

-

-

-

-

-

6,039

-

(412)

5,627 Balance as of March 31,

2020 38,870,699

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,983

20,185

(3,366,370)

6,928

(1,092)

169,454

Discussion of Segment Operations (All amounts in thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,

2021

2021

2020

US$

RMB

RMB

(All amounts in thousands) NET REVENUES









K-12 Schools 10,822

70,902

41,411 CP&CE Programs 8,960

58,703

48,868 Total net revenues 19,782

129,605

90,279 COST OF REVENUES









K-12 Schools (6,958)

(45,589)

(33,429) CP&CE Programs (6,013)

(39,394)

(45,302) Total cost of revenues (12,971)

(84,983)

(78,731) GROSS PROFIT









K-12 Schools 3,864

25,313

7,982 CP&CE Programs 2,947

19,309

3,566 Total gross profit 6,811

44,622

11,548

