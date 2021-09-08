Ambow Genesis Launches "City Partners Plan" Resource Sharing Project

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that Ambow's Genesis career enhancement business ("Genesis") launched its "City Partners Plan" (the "Plan") to offer its 26-years experiential training platform and standardized systems to support industry partners, including tutoring institutions that are struggling to adapt to the new "double reduction" policy, entrepreneurs in the experiential training industry, and peer companies experiencing customer churn and weak performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genesis' inspiration for the Plan is "looking for partners to create great value together." Genesis will support partners with brand building and product upgrades as well as its teacher training system, security training system, logistics support system and corporate operation system. Specifically, Genesis will help its partners build a good market environment and provide priority access to Genesis' new courses, high-quality logistics services, standardized teacher and security training, and a comprehensive operation system to help cut operating costs and improve profit margin.

Dr. Jin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "During the post-pandemic era, enterprises from all industries are facing severe challenges with respect to structural transformations and upgrades. Genesis, as a pioneer of experiential training in China, will share its standardized systems and rich resources to enable enterprises and individuals' transformation, strengthening society's confidence in our collective ability to overcome these difficulties. Looking ahead, Genesis will remain dedicated to experiential training with a focus on industry-wide upgrades, empowering its partners to solve problems and chart a new course for future growth."

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

