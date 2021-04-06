Ambow's Emerging Engineering Course Series Obtains Recommendation from Education-Focused App Xuexi Qiangguo

BEIJING, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), China's leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, today announced that two vocational courses related to its curated Emerging Engineering Series have been recommended as the premium courses on the education-focused app Xuexi Qiangguo.

The two courses are Java-based High-performance Development – Dubbo Distributed System ("Dubbo System") and an Introduction to WeChat Mini Program Development.

Xuexi Qiangguo is a prestigious education-focused app in China, which makes extensive, high-quality course offerings across a wide range of subjects and age groups easily accessible. Among the Chinese educational apps of iOS App Store, Xuexi Qiangguo ranks top four. Additionally, its downloads have reached 1.3 billion on Android devices, 13 times more than those of Xueersi Online School, reflecting its wide appeal.

In order to cater to job placement needs, Ambow's premium course Dubbo System, focuses on training the next generation of engineering talent, helping developers who lack systems training to develop technical cognition and application as well as integral thinking. Designed by Ambow's top tutor team, the Emerging Engineering Series of Courses ("Series") features courses focused on topics ranging from: Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Internet, the Internet of Things, robots and integrated circuit industries. Series also introduces core professional skills for emerging engineering professionals to address various job requirements and also helps students and professionals who are looking to pursue new career paths. Since 2020, Ambow's premium series of courses has been frequently recommended by influential platforms including Xuexi Qiangguo, Huanqiu.com and Sina Education.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "We have been committed to our goal of bringing 'Better School, Better Job, Better Life' to all of our users. Supported by the "Internet + Education" and innovative smart education models, we, along with our partners, strive to deliver superior online education resources, empowering talent training for a broad range of industries. Our Emerging Engineering Series of Courses, designed to nurture talent for innovation-focused industries, is part of our effort to provide high-quality educational products and services to a wider user base."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

Related Links :

http://www.ambow.com