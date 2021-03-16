AMEC INTRODUCES THE PRIMO TWIN-STAR® SYSTEM - COMPANY'S DUAL-STATION ICP ETCH PRODUCT FOR CHIPMAKERS' MOST ADVANCED LOGIC AND DRAM DEVICES

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at SEMICON China, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC) formally announced the Primo Twin-Star® system (Twin-Star) – a new addition to the company's inductively coupled plasma (ICP) etch product family for FEOL and BEOL conductive/dielectric film etch applications for IC devices.

Leveraging AMEC's proven single-station ICP etch technology and the dual-station Primo platform, the system provides a cost-effective solution for addressing the increasingly challenging etch applications, including FEOL/BEOL dielectric and poly etch, DTI and BSI etch and etc.. Key differentiations include dual-station chamber design with minimized pumping port effect by innovative chamber design, low-capacitive coupling 3D coil design, and temperature-controlled multi-zone electrostatic chuck (ESC) that enhances CD control. With these and other unique features, the system delivers superior process performance for etching Si with various CD and depths for power device and CIS, and thin conductive/dielectric films for various logic and DRAM ICs with smaller footprint and higher productivity at a significantly lower cost of ownership (CoO) than comparative tools. As the Twin-Star system employs the same or similar design as AMEC's single-station ICP etcher Primo nanova®, it demonstrates similar etch results in various etch applications, which delivers a cost-effective solution with superior performance and high productivity.



AMEC’s Primo Twin-Star® ICP etch system

AMEC has received orders for the Twin-Star system from leading customers in China. Products have been shipped and the first tool is already in production and demonstrating very stable yield. More demos are requested for various etch applications. The system strengthens AMEC's portfolio of etch tools which includes multi-generation inductively coupled plasma (ICP) dielectric etch product families.

"In this increasingly cost-sensitive manufacturing environment, our goal is to provide customers with most enabling ICP etch solution with a combination of technology innovation, high productivity and capital efficiency." said Dr. Tom Ni, Group VP and GM of AMEC's Etch Product and Business Group. "The Twin-Star system has demonstrated superior performance in various FEOL/BEOL applications, DTI in power device and CIS device. By providing these capabilities and a cost-effective solution, we allow our customers to solve technical challenges and meanwhile maximize the value of their capital investments."

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC)

AMEC is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise that help global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production and profit goals. The company's etch tools enable chipmakers to build devices for diverse applications at nodes as low as 5nm, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for the production of Blue LEDs. More than 1700 AMEC process units, comprising both product lines, have been installed at over 70 leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

