AMEC Wisetron and DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Reach Strategic Cooperation Agreement

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMEC Wisetron Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (AMEC Wisetron), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC, SSE Stock Code: 688012), and DAS Environmental Expert GmbH (DAS) signed a strategic cooperation agreement that aims to explore close cooperation in the field of exhaust gas treatment equipment in the semiconductor industry, and jointly promote the development of the environmental technology industry. Dr. Gerald Yin, Chairman and CEO of AMEC, Yidong Zhang, Vice President of AMEC and General Manager of AMEC Wisetron, René Reichardt, CEO of DAS, Guy Davies, Director of Global Business Development of DAS, Maximilian Lilienthal, CFO of DAS, Bin Wu, Sales Director CN of DAS, Shao Li, Director BUC CN of DAS and other representatives from both sides attended the signing ceremony. The two parties conducted in-depth discussions on the future development of exhaust gas treatment equipment in the semiconductor industry and reached an agreement on project cooperation.

Registered and established in December 2014 in Lingang, Shanghai, AMEC Wisetron specializes in R&D, manufacturing and sales in environmental protection and renewable energy sector in pan-semiconductor industry. Leveraging AMEC's technology expertise in the field of pan-semiconductor equipment manufacturing, AMEC Wisetron will provide localized manufacturing services for the exhaust gas treatment equipment of DAS. Headquartered in Dresden, Germany, DAS is an environmental technology company that specializes in challenging exhaust gas treatment and industrial and domestic wastewater treatment in high-tech production. Under the strategic cooperation framework with AMEC Wisetron, DAS will be mainly responsible for product sales and after-sales services. In the future, AMEC Wisetron and DAS will also seek deeper cooperation in local product development.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Gerald Yin, Chairman and CEO of AMEC, and Rene Reichardt, CEO of DAS, delivered speeches respectively.

"As an important part of AMEC's growth strategy, AMEC Wisetron has made a lot of positive progress in new business such as VOC and exhaust gas treatment equipment in recent years." Said Dr. Gerald Yin, Chairman and CEO of AMEC. "DAS is a recognized global leader with solid technology foundation in the field of waste gas and wastewater treatment equipment. We are pleased to cooperate with DAS, as it will be mutually beneficial and win-win for both of us in the high-tech field. As a pioneer in pan-semiconductor equipment manufacturing sector in China, AMEC Wisetron will enhance development with DAS together. We look forward to showcasing our capabilities as the partnership progresses in resource sharing, technology expertise and market exploration to provide our customers with excellent products and services."

"As a leading pan-semiconductor equipment manufacturer in China, AMEC Wisetron is our first choice of technology manufacturing partner in China." Said Rene Reichardt, CEO of DAS. "The strategic partnership is of great importance, as the integration of resources and utilizing complementary advantages of both sides will not only better serve our customers but also make greater contributions to accelerating the development of the environmental protection technology industry."

AMEC Wisetron Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Founded in December 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, AMEC Wisetron Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (AMEC Wisetron) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC, SSE Stock Code: 688012). AMEC Wisetron specializes in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of environmental protection equipment and renewable energy products in the pan-semiconductor industry. The VOC (Volatile Organic Gas) air purifier designed and manufactured by AMEC Wisetron for the electronics industry is now widely used to improve the cleanroom working environment of the production line of the panel display industry; the local scrubber waste gas abatement system designed and manufactured by AMEC Wisetron is now widely used in IC, displays, LED and solar industries.

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH headquartered in Dresden is an environmental technology enterprise. Founded in 1991, it has become one of the leading technology and equipment providers for process waste gas abatement solutions. International leaders in the semiconductor, the TFT, LED, and electronic industries as well as the solar industry, Nanotechnology, and MEMS are using DAS' technology. In a second business branch, the company develops process and system solutions for the treatment of industrial wastewaters. DAS Environmental Expert operates worldwide and currently has 600+ employees.