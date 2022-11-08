American Express Appoints Marlin Brown as Singapore Country Manager

Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2022 - American Express has appointed Marlin Brown Singapore Country Manager, responsible for its corporate, small business and consumer card businesses.Mr Brown was most recently the Country Manager for Thailand. Since joining American Express in 2011, he has held several roles across the company's consumer teams and worked in various locations including New York, Hong Kong and Thailand. He was also a part of the American Express finance organization leading the controllership teams across China, Hong Kong, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.Fredrik Sauter, Senior Vice President and Head of Growing Markets Cluster and International Card Services said, "Singapore is an important part of American Express' overall strategy, and we want to not only accelerate our growth in the country, but also reinforce our leadership in the premium space. With Marlin's knowledge, understanding of the business and the region, his solution-focused approach and strategic perspective, I'm sure our Singapore business will grow from strength to strength."Mr Brown said, "We have a great brand in Singapore, known for our exceptional customer service and being a trusted partner to our Card Members. Together with my team, we are excited to continue our focus on growing, especially in the premium space, by continuing to evolve with our Card Members as they expand their lifestyle and experiences beyond travel."Before joining American Express, Marlin was a Senior Manager with KPMG's national office in New York City. Marlin is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds an accounting degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Marlin is married with 2 daughters.Hashtag: #AmericanExpress

About American Express

