American Fundstars and Blackstone Group Reach Strategic Cooperation to Bring Wealth to global Chinese

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2020 report of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Research Office of the State Council, currently, there are more than 60 million overseas Chinese distributed in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. Overseas Chinese business people, with their tremendous assets exceeding $5 trillion, are an important force in promoting economic globalization and regional economic development.

Innovating investment banks for overseas Chinese

In the face of the current global investment apocalypse, it is becoming increasingly important for high-net-worth Chinese to choose management institutions that will maintain and increase their wealth. According to Morgan Stanley, the private market is expected to grow to about $12.5 trillion by 2025 from $7.2 trillion in 2020. Private funds have long been a core asset allocation for pensions and other institutions.

In June, American Fundstars Financial Group entered into strategic cooperation with Blackstone Group, the largest listed private equity management company in the US, on its flagship real estate private equity fund founded in 1985 by Peter Peterson and Steve Schwarzman. Considering its high investment assets under management grew by 42% to $881 billion.

Blackstone's flagship real estate private equity fund has been open for subscription only once every four years or so in its more than 30-year history. Apart from a few family offices at the top of the pyramid with ultrahigh net worth (often worth hundreds of millions of dollars), its top private equity products are rarely accessible to ordinary high net worth individuals due to their scarcity, and it is even harder for Chinese investors to get the opportunity to subscribe.

American Fundstars, as Blackstone's top partner, has secured enough investment subscription quota from Blackstone. In June 2022, the two parties held the first private meeting for investors themed by Blackstone's flagship real estate private equity fund at American Fundstars' headquarters in Newport City, allowing many investors to gain exclusive access and subscription opportunities with high-quality services.

American Fundstars, a modern intelligent investment and finance aggregation platform headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the US, mainly targets the majority of overseas Chinese. Aimed at becoming the most modern private bank for global Chinese, it plans to set up branches in the US, the UK, Singapore and China, and cooperate with partners all over the world to provide global Chinese with the best private banking services, the richest asset allocation solutions, and the smoothest investment pipeline of top American funds.

Gathering top global funds and providing new opportunities for upgrading wealth

It is known that the current partners of American Fundstars include Blackstone, Apollo, Ares, Nuveen, Brookfield, Carlyle and other top private equity management companies in the US, as well as BlackRock, Vanguard, Ark Invest, Franklin Templeton and other top public fund companies. American Fundstars is not only the top global partner of Blackstone, the world's leading asset management company but also the first global Chinese fund investment partner of Starwood Capital, a large real estate asset management company in the US. By working with the world's top asset management companies, American Fundstars helps high-net-worth clients select quality investment strategies and provide them with opportunities to invest in the flagship products of the world's top asset management companies.

