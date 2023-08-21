American International College Offers Online MSN Program to Fill the Need for Specialized Nurses

Online MSN-FNP and Post-Master’s FNP Certificate Programs from AIC Designed to Prepare Students for Nursing Career Advancement

—

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), nurse practitioners with advanced degrees are one of the most in-demand professions in the country with a 46 percent job growth outlook through 2029, which is much greater than the average of all other occupations. American International College’s (AIC) online MSN-FNP program and online Post-Master’s FNP Certificate are optimal pathways for current RNs to expand their careers to specialize in the primary healthcare field.

Uniquely designed for practising nurses with an active RN license, AIC’s MSN-FNP (for those with a bachelor’s) and Post-Master’s FNP Certificate (for those with an MSN) allow nurses to continue caring for their patients while advancing their education. Both programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)*.

Coursework is 100% online for these full-time programs, with one course every 7 weeks, allowing completion of the online MSN-FNP in just over two and a half years and the Post-Master’s FNP Certificate online in 2 years. In addition to the online coursework, students will attend one 3-day residency and will have clinical rotations in their community. Students receive consistent advising support throughout the entire program, and clinical placement teams will help secure clinicals so they can focus on their coursework and patient care without the distraction of finding clinical sites on their own.

AIC’s Online FNP programs prepare RNs for advanced practice, including diagnosing, managing health problems, and providing the full spectrum of healthcare services. Topics addressed include policy and politics of healthcare, advanced concepts of health assessment, advanced concepts of pharmacology, and more. Throughout these programs, nurses will learn to stay current with evidence-based care and develop new skills to best serve patients. The programs are designed to develop leaders who will apply research and new knowledge to the design, implementation, and evaluation of innovative nursing practice and/or nursing education.

Students graduate as advanced practice nurses with the comprehension and clinical expertise required to practice as a Family Nurse Practitioner and are prepared to sit for the FNP licensure exam. They will have the ability to broaden their scope of practice and provide holistic care to patients across the lifespan in a variety of settings including outpatient clinics and community health centers.

American International College (AIC) is a private, four-year comprehensive institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts. Liberal arts are at the core of the school’s academic offerings. AIC offers programs on-campus and online and includes the School of Business, the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC has a long-standing history of making education more accessible to people of all backgrounds, with a legacy centered around diversity, access, and inclusion.

American International College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). American International College’s Nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)*.

*The baccalaureate degree program in nursing, the master’s degree program in nursing, and the post-graduate APRN certificate program at American International College is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org). The accreditation decision was made by the CCNE Board of Commissioners during its April 25–28, 2023 meeting, and the effective date of accreditation is October 5, 2022.

Contact Info:

Name: Elizabeth Comino

Email: Send Email

Organization: American International College

Address: 1000 State Street Springfield, MA, 01109, USA

Website: https://online.aic.edu/programs/online-msn-fnp



Release ID: 89105374

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.